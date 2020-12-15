Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hampstead Theatre's 60th Anniversary Production Of THE DUMB WAITER Postponed

he Dumb Waiter is now on sale from Monday 4 January 2021 with an extension until Saturday 30 January 2021.

Dec. 15, 2020  

In light of the Government's confirmation of London moving into Tier 3 Covid restrictions, Hampstead Theatre has postponed its performances of The Dumb Waiter from Wednesday 16 December to Saturday 2 January 2021.

The theatre confirms that The Dumb Waiter is now on sale from Monday 4 January 2021 with an extension until Saturday 30 January 2021.

As previously stated at the point of on sale, full refunds and credit vouchers will be offered due to this postponement.


