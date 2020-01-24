Hampstead Theatre Celebrates 60 Years At Fundraising Gala

Yesterday, on Thursday 23 January 2020, Hampstead Theatre hosted a special 60th birthday fundraising event to celebrate its rich history and look to an exciting future.

The event was hosted by Zeinab Badawi and Lloyd Owen and featured a special reading of Mike Leigh's iconic play Abigail's Party - which premiered at Hampstead Theatre in 1977 - by former cast members Abigail Steadman, Janine Duvitski and Wendy Nottingham. There was live music from Abiona Omonua (Caroline, or Change) and a live auction hosted by Christopher Biggins. All funds raised will support Hampstead's Under 30s £10 tickets, helping the theatre to continue making ambitious new theatre for a new generation of artists and audiences.

Roxana Silbert, Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre, said: "It is astonishing to think that it is sixty years since James Roose-Evans started the Hampstead Theatre Club at Moreland Hall in Hampstead Village. From modest beginnings, Hampstead Theatre has grown into an internationally respected theatre, presenting world class productions of distinctive new work. I feel so privileged to be part of its history and I look forward to what we can achieve in the future."

Hampstead Theatre is marking its 60th anniversary throughout the course of its 2019/2020 season, starting from its birthday on 24 September 2019, through to the end of the summer season 2020. To launch the anniversary year, Hampstead's Main Stage auditorium was refurbished and expanded to welcome new audiences for years to come. On the anniversary itself, audiences were surprised with celebratory champagne and birthday cake. Further announcements marking its 60th anniversary will be made in due course.

Roxana Silbert will make her directing debut at Hampstead Theatre with Al Blyth's new play The Haystack, which previews from 31 January 2020 (press night Thursday 6 February).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You