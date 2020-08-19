HOLLOW - A NEW ONLINE MUSICAL Begins This Week

The show streams from 10am BST on Saturday 22 August until Sunday 30 August.

A world-weary traveller arrives home after many years away. Although materially successful, something is missing from his life and, tired and disillusioned, he's returned to the place where he grew up to see if he can find it. He reflects on his life by recounting the tale of Jørgen, a young boy who meets a beautiful forest spirit, or huldra. According to Nordic folklore, once a huldra seduces a man, he is never seen again. However, Jørgen becomes one of the few who escape her clutches - or does he...?

Hollow, a musical monologue for voice, violin and guitar, reunites writer/composer David Kent with long-time musical collaborator, vocalist/actor Dereck Walker. The pair's 2011 Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut, Uglies Do Edinburgh, took the town by storm, winning them a 5-star review from The Scotsman, and their musical partnership continued with Liberty Rides Forth!, which enjoyed a critically acclaimed season at London's Waterloo East Theatre in 2018.

Featuring original songs by Kent, written during the UK's recent lockdown period, Hollow is a wistful tale of lost love, beautifully delivered by Walker's expressive vocals. Jeremy Williams (Music Director, Yew Chung Education Foundation) plays violin and the recordings were produced, mixed and mastered by West Midlands-based producer Pete Ware.

Streaming online at https://online.thespaceuk.com from 10am BST on Saturday 22 August until Sunday 30 August. Also available through https://www.misterdavidkent.com/musicals/hollow. Free to watch, but donations are welcome (via the website)!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You