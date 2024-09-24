Ginger Johnson To Lead Tuckshop's Fourth Annual Drag Panto PETER PAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TuckShop will return to the West End again this Christmas with an exciting co-production with Jack Maple Productions. This year's pantomime, Peter Pan is Tuckshop's fourth all drag pantomime, following 2019 sell-out hit Cinderella, 2021's Dick Whittington and last year's Sleeping Beauty.

This raucous pantomime will run at The Phoenix Theatre on select dates from Monday 2 December 2024 to Monday 6 January 2025 with a press performance on Monday 9 December 8pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Forget everything you thought you knew about Neverland with this childishly unabashed two-fingered, all-drag, salute to the classic tale of the boy that wouldn't grow up. Same, tbh.

Join Peter as he humps his ‘orrible little way around Neverland with Wendy, John and Michael in a constant battle with the villainous moral crusader, Captain Hook!

Starring an incredible line-up of Drag talent including Drag Race UK Winner Ginger Johnson as Hook, alongside Tuck Shop alums and Drag Race legends Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole and Kate Butch as the Darling children, TikTok and viral sensation Bailey J Mills as Tinkerbell, Yshee Black as Smee, Ophelia Love returns as Villager No.4, Mahatma Khandi as the mermaid and Drag King sensation Richard Energy in the title role as Peter.

Rude, crude and not for prudes, this is the very adult, very hilarious, very demure pantomime from the creator of Death Drop, Cool Rider and Gals Aloud and written by Gareth Joyner (A Christmas Carole, Dick Whittington, the creator of Myra Dubois).

Fly straight to The Phoenix Theatre to find out just how juvenile a show this is, how the hell we're achieving the flying effects with no budget, and just exactly how are we going to deal with the cultural appropriation of “Princess Tiger Lilly” (but we'll probably will just skim past that…).

On returning to Tuck Shop, Cheryl Hole (recent finalist on Canada's Drag Race vs the world) said: "I'm so excited to be back working with Tuckshop for another fun and ridiculous production. I had the honour of being part of 2021's Dick Whittington and taking the lead. The collaboration between artist and production is such a fun, electric process that we always produce the best results. I'm beyond ready to get into the stage and see what ridiculous character comes from inside me”

Kate Butch said: "I'm so excited to be back on the West End and back with TuckShop, after having a fabulous time in Sleeping Beauty last year. In that show, I was a selfish narcissist with bad makeup, so it'll be fun to get to do some acting this year."

Kitty Scott-Claus (currently storming it on Rupaul's Drag Race Global All Stars) said: "I'm so excited to be returning to the West End with Tuckshop this Panto season! 3rd times a charm!"

