GRACELAND LIVE Starring YouTube Guitar Sensation Josh Turner Makes its World Premiere

Producers of the West End and global smash-hit show The Simon & Garfunkel Story today announce the world premiere of GRACELAND LIVE, a celebration of Paul Simon's multi-Grammy award winning album Graceland.

Thirty years after the release of this ground breaking album, featuring such unforgettable songs as You Can Call Me Al, Under African Skies and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes, this incredible concert will recreate Graceland in full with painstaking attention to detail.

With New York-based musician and YouTube sensation Josh Turrner (whose own video of Graceland has been viewed 1.2 million times) as Paul Simon, the South African Cultural Choir UK recreating the fabulous Ladysmith Black Mambazo harmonies to perfection, and a live band.

A 15-date UK tour launches on Sunday 13 October at Leicester's De Montfort Hall, with more dates to be announced.

Press are invited to review the second date of the tour at

London's Shepherd's Bush Empire

Monday 14 October at 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm)

Josh started playing guitar at 13 when his PlayStation 2 was confiscated by his parents. In 2007 he began making YouTube videos, which have since garnered millions of views:

1.2 MILLION VIEWS: Graceland https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtYKjQLgnOs.

8.3 MILLION VIEWS: Sultans of Swing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5SC1uIxXhk

Ranging from popular to esoteric, local to far flung, and playful to serious, Josh's videos offer a little something for everyone. Josh also performs regularly with long-time collaborator, Carson McKee, as the folk duo The Other Favorites, and will tour the UK this August with dates in Leeds, Glasgow and London's Bush Hall. Josh's first full-length solo album, As Good A Place As Any, was released in April 2019.

The South African Cultural Gospel Choir UK

Formed from the most talented African artists and musicians based in the UK, The South African Cultural Gospel Choir UK aims to showcase African heritage, music and culture. Its choir of 20 singers has toured and performed all over UK and abroad, singing in different African languages, acapella, classical and traditional gospel songs with a seven-piece band as well as displaying energetic Zulu dancing.

Graceland

In 1984, Paul Simon became fascinated by a bootleg cassette of South African township music. He visited Johannesburg, and spent two weeks recording with South African musicians. The resulting album, Graceland was released in 1986 and became Paul Simon's most successful studio album and his highest-charting album in over a decade, selling 16 million copies worldwide.

Lauded by critics, it won the 1987 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and is frequently cited as one of the best albums of all time. Graceland also earned Simon the Best International Solo Artist award at the 1987 Brit Awards.

Maple Tree Entertainment - Producers

Headed by Dean Elliott, Maple Tree Entertainment Ltd is a theatrical production company that specialise in creating, presenting and producing high quality music, drama and musicals both in the UK and across the world. Maple Tree Entertainment's flagship show The Simon & Garfunkel Story has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people across the world and is still today the leading theatrical show concerning Simon & Garfunkel.

GRACELAND LIVE

UK TOUR DATES

October 2019



Sunday 13 Leicester

De Montfort Hall

Monday 14 London

Shepherd's Bush Empire

Thursday 17 Southend

Cliff's Pavilion

Friday 18 High Wycombe

Wycombe Swan

Saturday 19 Swansea

Grand Theatre



Monday 21 Liverpool

Philharmonic Hall

Tuesday 22 Glasgow

Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 26 Malvern

Festival Theatre

Sunday 27 Manchester

Opera House

Tuesday 29 Inverness

Eden Court Theatre

Thursday 31 Aberdeen

Music Hall

November 2019

Friday 1 Perth

Concert Hall

Saturday 2 Newcastle

City Hall

Sunday 3 Carlisle

Sands Centre

Monday 4 Edinburgh

Playhouse





