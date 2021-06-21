GOING APE! Will Be Performed at the Union Theatre This Month

Dance Attic Studios transfers its in-house produced show Going Ape!, written by Andrew Corbet Burcher, which challenges both religion and science by bringing together various "first" humans, to the Union Theatre in June 2021.

Adam and Eve, who lived for 900 years after their expulsion from the Garden of Eden, are both waiting for the arrival of their eldest son Cain, dropping in for a short visit to break the monotony of his homeless wandering life.. A life sentence imposed on him by God for killing his brother Abel.

But Cain brings with him a woman he's met in Africa. She is Australopithecus Afarensis, the earliest known woman. As Cain's girlfriend is introduced to the family, it soon becomes clear that they are destined to put on the first show on earth!

The cast is led by Melanie La Barrie as Eve, a former DJ and Calypso singer from Trinidad. Hailing from Greater London, she is also an actress best known for her roles in EastEnders and Casualty.

Melanie is joined by film actress & former dancer Anabel Kutay (The McOnie Company; New Adventures Company) as Genevieve, and a cast including Sion Lloyd (Phantom of the Opera, Titanic), Gabriel Vick (Les Miserables), Henry Collie (Lancaster Skies, Amazon), and Laura Tyrer (9 to 5, UK Tour).

Playwright Andrew Corbet Burcher is the director of Dance Attic Studios, and also wrote last year's piece Isolated Incident. Dance Attic provides rehearsal space for the entertainment industry.

Director Evan Ensign is an American director/associate director/resident director who has been living in the UK for eight years. He has substantial Broadway, West End and touring theatre experience in the UK and US, with recent credits including Rent (Worklight Productions, US Tour), Wrong Songs for Christmas (National Theatre), Avenue Q (Misi Produciones, Bogota) and resident director of The Phantom of the Opera (West End) in 2016-17.

The production runs June 29th 2021 - July 10th 2021.

Box office: Union Theatre (uniontheatre.biz/going-ape.html), 020 7261 9876