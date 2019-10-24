Full Tour Dates Announced For Kneehigh's UBU! A SINGALONG SATIRE

Full tour dates are announced for Kneehigh's phantasmagorical and savagely funny Ubu! A Singalong Satire. As previously announced, the show will play at London's Shoreditch Town Hall in December as the perfect alternative Christmas show. It will then embark on a mini UK tour; travelling to Bristol Marble Factory, The Lowry, Salford and Leeds Playhouse.

Directed by Kneehigh's Co-Artistic Directors Carl Grose and Mike Shepherd, and originally staged at the Asylum, Ubu! A Singalong Satire is a raucously funny, in-yer-face yet artful, interrogation of power and populism in these febrile times.

Inspired by Alfred Jarry's riot inducing masterpiece from 1896, this semi-improvised musical-in-promenade puts the audience firmly at its heart. In an unruly evening of music, irreverence and surprise, this brilliantly dark comedy transports the audience into a peculiar yet strangely familiar landscape, where classic favourite songs rub up against theatre's most anarchic creation - King Ubu.

Co-Artistic Director and Founder Mike Shepherd said 'Each night feels like we create a community intent on voicing both their protest and their hope for the future. Like Jarry's opening in Paris in 1896 we experience a sense of revolution and a cry for humanity.'

The full cast of performers includes Kneehigh regulars Niall Ashdown, Kyla Goodey, Robi Luckay, Alex Lupo, Katy Owen, Justin Radford, Dom Coyote, Nandi Bhebhe, and Mike Shepherd, plus newcomer Renell Shaw.

Featuring some of the most iconic rock & pop anthems of all time, performed by The Sweaty Bureaucrats, Kneehigh's belting band for the proceedings, plus an extraordinary choir of extras - the audience - Ubu! A Singalong Satire is a deliriously unhinged musical where everyone can sing as one in perfect protest.

Suitable for adults, teenagers and adventurous children over the age of 10.

Tour Dates:

Wednesday 4th to Saturday 21st December

Shoreditch Town Hall - Tickets: 020 7739 6176

www.shoreditchtownhall.com

Wednesday 8th to Saturday 25th January 2020

Bristol Marble Factory - Tickets 0117 987 7877

Kneehigh.co.uk

Presented in association with Bristol Old Vic

Tuesday 28 January to Saturday 1st February 2020

The Lowry, SALFORD - Tickets 0343 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 February 2020

Leeds Playhouse - Tickets 0113 213 7700

www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk





