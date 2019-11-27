Full Casting Announced For The UK Tour Of A MONSTER CALLS

Global Creatures, Jonathan Church Productions and Chichester Festival Theatre today announce full casting for the UK tour of A Monster Calls, an Old Vic production, in association with Bristol Old Vic, which will be touring to 16 venues across the UK commencing in February 2020.

The full cast includes Greg Bernstein (Harry), Kaye Brown (Grandma), Rafaella Covino, Ammar Duffus (Conor), Keith Gilmore (Monster), Jade Hackett (Sully), Cora Kirk (Lily), Kel Matsena (Anton), Maria Omakinwa (Mum), Sarah Quist (Miss Godfrey), Paul Sockett (Mr Marl), Ewan Wardrop (Dad) and Sam Wood.

Patrick Ness's piercing novel is brought vividly to life in the Olivier Award-winning production by visionary director Sally Cookson. The production will also play at the Kennedy Center, Washington, in Summer 2020.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won't stop interfering and the kids at school won't look him in the eye. Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It's come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it's finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

From the critically acclaimed bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a dazzling insight into love, life and healing. The book has sold over a million copies and garnered huge critical acclaim, including an unprecedented double win of the Carnegie and Greenaway Medals for outstanding children's literature and illustration.

The UK tour of A Monster Calls will be providing an extensive outreach and engagement programme across the tour. This will include discussions, workshops, an education pack and participatory activities and events for local community groups and audiences addressing the widespread themes within the production. A Monster Calls will be working with Kooth (kooth.com), a free and anonymous online counselling and emotional wellbeing support service for children and young people available in many areas throughout the country.

A Monster Calls was winner of the 2019 Best Entertainment and Family Olivier Award.

Access performances including BSL, Audio Described, Captioned performances and Touch Tours will also be available across the tour.

This adaptation is suitable for ages 10+.

The UK Tour of A Monster Calls is produced by Global Creatures, Jonathan Church Productions and Chichester Festival Theatre and supported by Arts Council England through a National Lottery Project Grant award and The Touring Partnership.

Director Sally Cookson Writer in the Room Adam Peck Set Designer Michael Vale Costume Designer Katie Sykes Composer Benji Bower Lighting Aideen Malone Sound Mike Beer Projection Dick Straker Casting Jessica Ronane CDG Movement Dan Canham

Tour Dates

Chichester Festival Theatre 6 - 15 Feb 2020

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL 18 - 22 Feb 2020

THE LOWRY, SALFORD 25 - 29 Feb 2020

BELGRADE THEATRE, COVENTRY 3 - 7 Mar 2020

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM 10 - 14 Mar 2020

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN 17 - 21 Mar 2020

CAMBRIDGE ARTS THEATRE 24 - 28 Mar 2020

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY 31 Mar - 4 Apr 2020

KINGS THEATRE EDINBURGH 7 - 11 Apr 2020

MALVERN THEATRE 14 - 18 April 2020

THEATRE ROYAL NORWICH 21 - 25 Apr 2020

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF 28 Apr - 2 May 2020

Newcastle Theatre ROYAL 6 - 9 May 2020

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, GUILDFORD 12 - 16 May 2020

Theatre Royal Plymouth 19 - 23 May 2020

CURVE, LEICESTER 26 - 30 May 2020

BRISTOL Old Vic 2 - 6 June 2020





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You