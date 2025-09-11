Full Cast Set For UK and Ireland Tour of DEATH ON THE NILE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joining the previously announced Mark Hadfield (Hercule Poirot), Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne) and Bob Barrett (Colonel Race) in the UK & Ireland Tour of Agatha Christie's DEATH ON THE NILE, will be Libby Alexandra-Cooper as Linnet Ridgeway, Camilla Anvar as Rosalie Otterbourne, Howard Gossington as Atticus Praed, Esme Hough as Jacqueline de Bellefort, Helen Katamba as Annabelle Pennington, Nye Occomore as Simon Doyle, Nicholas Prasad as Ramses Praed and Terence Wilton as Septimus Troy, with David Boyle, Max Dinnen and Nadia Shash in the ensemble. Fiery Angel will bring this Agatha Christie classic to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express.

Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story. The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford and finish on 23 May 2026 at Plymouth Theatre Royal.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple's idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

DEATH ON THE NILE will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool and movement direction by Liam Steele. Lucy Waterhouse will be associate director and Helena Palmer casting director.

The UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited.