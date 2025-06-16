Full Cast Set For THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been announced for THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Musical Comedy UK tour which will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from 10 – 12 July 2025, Curve, Leicester from 15 July – 10 August, Lowry, Salford from 12 – 16 August 2025, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury from 19 – 23 August and Blackpool Opera House from 26 – 30 August.

Joining the company are Jak Allen-Anderson (Pippin, Theatre Royal; Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre) as ensemble and cover Lurch, Abigail Brodie (Guys and Dolls, Savoy Theatre, UK Tour; Hello Dolly!, Leicester) as ensemble and cover Morticia, JR Ballantyne (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, West End) as ensemble and cover Gomez, Eamonn Cox (Guys & Dolls, The Bridge Theatre; The Wizard of Oz, The London Palladium) as ensemble, cover Mal and Fester, Siobhan Diffin (Mean Girls, Spongebob UK Tour) as cover Alice, Grandma / Swing, Maria Garrett (Mrs Doubtfire, Original West End cast; Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre) as ensemble and cover Wednesday, Chloe Gentles (Cressida Carre’s Avenue Q, UK Tour) as ensemble and cover Pugsley and Sario Solomon (If/Then, Savoy Theatre; Grease, UK & Ireland Tour) as ensemble and cover Lucas.

They join the previously announced Alexandra Burke (The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard, Curfew) as Morticia Addams, Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) as Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez Addams, Lauren Jones (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse Elephant) as Wednesday Addams, Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough (City of Angles, Garrick Theatre; The Addams Family, original UK cast) as Lurch, Dale Rapley (The Bridges of Madison County, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Mal, Jacob Fowler (Title of Show, Southwark Playhouse; Heathers the Musical UK Tour) as Lucas and Kara Lane (Rebecca, Charing Cross Theatre) as Alice.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys), with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

