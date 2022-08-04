Full Cast Announced For The Regional Premiere Of Natasha Gordon's NINE NIGHT at Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse have announced the full cast who will star the regional premiere of Natasha Gordon's critically acclaimed play NINE NIGHT. This comedic and heartfelt production will play in Leeds from 24 September - 15 October ahead of transferring to Nottingham from 19 October - 5 November.

The full company who will bring this family to life on stage includes qualified barrister but now full-time actor, producer and fundraiser Shereener Browne who will play Gloria's daughter (Lorraine); Daniel Poyser (Robert) who was last seen at the Playhouse in the critically acclaimed production of The Crucible as Reverend John Hale; Jessica Whitehurst (Anita) who recently understudied Jade Anouka opposite Jonathan Bailey in Mike Bartlett's c*ckat the Ambassadors Theatre; and Andrea Davy (Trudy) who is currently starring in Derby Theatre's Home. The company is completed by Josephine Melville (Maggie), Wayne Rollins (Vince) and Jo Mousley (Sophie) who makes a welcome return following roles in Leeds Playhouse's Ensemble company's Road, Europe and A Christmas Carol.

Directed by Amanda Huxtable, NINE NIGHT is a heartfelt comedy that celebrates the rituals of a traditional Jamaican Nine Night wake. The production invites audiences to a traditional Jamaican wake for strong matriarch Gloria. The story unfolds as her children and grandchildren gather to mark her passing, reflecting the warm humour and deep sorrow that occurs when they gather together to share memories, good food and grievances older than Gloria's well-loved dining table.

Director Amanda Huxtable said: "Like everything worth doing gathering our teams together wasn't easy. It took patience, deep listening and belief that the right combination of people from our region and our country could tell this tale at this time for our audiences. This is it. Nine Night 2022 soon come. We can't wait to share what we find."

Amanda is joined by Set and Costume Designer Emma Williams who has worked with Leeds Playhouse on many projects, including creating a fairground inspired resource tackling isolation in older people and the beautiful and vibrant set for Queen of Chapeltown. Emma and Amanda will work with Assistant Director Khadijah Ibrahiim and Assistant Designer Delicia Sorhaindo to create the warm and welcoming space of Gloria's home - filled with memories, connections and an abundance of visitors.

The full creative team includes Lighting Designer Simisola Majekodunmi who recently designed Electric Rosary at The Royal Exchange and previously designed J'ouvert in the West End; Leeds-based Composer Christella Litras; Sound Designer John Biddle; Movement Director Akeim Toussaint Buck; Fight Director Kev McCurdy; and Casting Director Lucy Casson.

This new production follows a successful West End run in 2018, which was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and won three awards in the Evening Standard Theatre Awards and Critics' Circle Theatre Awards. It was originally commissioned by and played at The National Theatre.

Its three-week run in Leeds is staged in partnership with the OUT OF MANY FESTIVAL, which takes its name from the Jamaican national motto Out of Many, One People.

The nine-month festival by Jamaica Society Leeds will bring productions showcasing Jamaican music and history to Leeds Playhouse and across the city to celebrate 60 years of Jamaican independence. The Playhouse will host two other events, ROAD TO TROJAN (6 Aug) and REBELLION TO ROMANCE (22 Oct) as part of the festival.

As well as theatre and music, the OUT OF MANY FESTIVAL features art, exhibitions, family, film, literature and heritage events, with high-profile national and International Artists and collaborations alongside grass roots community events.

More events are scheduled across the city with further exciting announcements still to come.