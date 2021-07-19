First Two Stars Announced For CINDERELLA Pantomime at Queen's Theatre Barnstaple

Producers at RED Entertainment in association with Prime Pantomimes & the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple have announced their first two stars for this year's must-see pantomime adventure, Cinderella, to welcome audience's back into the Theatre. Starring national treasure Amanda Barrie (Coronation Street, Carry On Cleo, Bad Girls) and, returning for her third year running, Barnstaple's favourite, Nicki French will dazzle and delight in this show for the young and the young at heart!

Amanda Barrie stars as Fairy Godmother whilst this year, Nicki French will be brilliantly bad as the Wicked Stepmother with further star casting to be announced this festive treat is not to be missed.

"I am so pleased to playing the role of Fairy G in Devon, a part of the world that I love! Panto is a great opportunity to bring together family, friends and colleagues and I am looking forward to spreading some festive fairy magic this Christmas! Never mind Cinders, I shall go to the Barnstaple Ball!" Amanda Barrie

"I am thrilled to be returning back to the Queens, and beautiful Barney, again this year! Last year's Christmas production was extremely special to me and I am over the moon to be returning for a 3rd time to Barnstaple's panto-land! They say 3rd time lucky, this time maybe the Wicked Queen will win?! You'll have to come and watch to find out!" Nicki French

This Christmas you are cordially invited to the Barnstaple Ball as the Queen's Theatre hosts everybody's favourite pantomime - Cinderella! From Friday 10th December to Friday 31st December 2021.

Polish off your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and join Prince Charming as he hosts the party of the year in search of his one true love. Will he succeed before the clock strikes twelve? Will the hilarious Ugly Sisters steal his heart? Will the Fairy Godmother's magic ensure we all live happily ever after? There is only one way to find out!

Featuring sparkling costumes, eye-catching scenery, splendid special effects, live music, dazzling dance routines and not forgetting a laugh-out-loud script, that ends as all great fairy tales do.... happily, ever after!

Cinderella will whisk you away to a land of make-believe, ensuring an unforgettable pantomime experience for the whole family and we even guarantee that you will be home before midnight!

This fabulous new production of the classic rags to riches fairy tale pantomime, Cinderella is written & directed by Lee Waddingham and plays at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple from 10th December to 31st December 2021.

Mark Farley, at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple said "The Queen's Theatre is really looking forward to working with Red Entertainment to bring back to life the North Devon Pantomime for 2021. Having worked with Red Entertainment before we know that we will get the welcoming, locally focused and fun panto that we all missed and longed for last year. This is a great opportunity for local people to get back into the theatre and help keep the community feel, that we've all grown to love, in what promises to be a blockbusting spectacular.

This December, creatives at RED Entertainment, who share decades of experience in the pantomime industry, are working together to create fun-filled traditional family pantomimes that will make audiences' Christmas wishes come true!

Matt Brinkler, the Executive Producer for RED Entertainment, said: "Barnstaple Panto is the highlight of the Christmas season for most in and around North Devon, who flock every year to fill the Queen's Theatre. We are going to continue providing this important Christmas magic and ensure everyone leaves with a smile on their face"

Come along to Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple and see if the slipper really does fit this Christmas, in North Devon's biggest and most lavish pantomime ever.

Alongside their Pantomime season, RED Entertainment continues to produce premium theatrical experiences in 2021 with the newly written UK Tours of Dead Lies by best-selling crime writer (and Devon's own) Hilary Bonner and musical comedy Girls Just Wanna Have Fun starring Maureen Nolan, Niki Evans, Stephanie Dooley, Jess Wright and Olivier Award Winner Leanne Jones.

Further star casting to be announced.

Box Office: 01271 316523 | northdevon.tickets@selladoorvenues.com