Films By Black Dance Artists Premiere On Sadler's Wells Digital Stage

A specially-curated programme of films, documentaries, podcasts and special guest features celebrating Black dance premieres today, Monday 9 May, on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage, as part of Well Seasoned.

Launched in January 2022, Well Seasoned was designed by Sadler's Wells' Artistic Director Alistair Spalding with Breakin' Convention's Artistic Director Jonzi D and Director Michelle Norton, to platform work by both UK-based and international Black dance makers. After sell-out performances on Sadler's Wells' stages this spring, the focus turns to the new online programme over the summer. All content is free to access.

World premiere films

The programme for Sadler's Wells Digital Stage features world premiere screendance commissions, including a new film by Jonzi D, inspired by the poetry of Saul Williams. More screendance film premieres come from L'atisse Rhoden, House of Absolute, Akeim Toussaint Buck and the National Youth Dance Company with Alesandra Seutin. A selection of films by international artists tell extraordinary dance stories from around the world.

Well Seasoned podcast series launched

In July a new six-part podcast series presented by Brenda Emmanus explores how Black culture influences contemporary life, through conversations with creatives in fashion, theatre, music, film, dance and art.

Guests Select online series launched

From 9 May, a new Sadlers Wells innovation for Well Seasoned is Guests Select, in which leading Black artists choose their recommendations of Black culture today.



Alesandra Seutin, Guest Artistic Director of National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) said: "It's great and not surprising that Sadler's Wells is turning up the spotlight on Black artists this year with Well Seasoned. For me it's a necessity, because too many UK Black artists especially have been thriving here and not always acknowledged by main houses such as Sadler's Wells and others. I am hoping this is only the seed to Black artists blooming and being acknowledged for being amazing beyond measure and their inspiring contribution to the world."



Bia Oliveira, Director of Sadler's Wells Digital Stage said: "Well Seasoned is our way of highlighting and celebrating work by Black artists, who are already on our live stages this year. What it has given us as a great addition, is the possibility of creating this incredible programme of digital work with Breakin' Convention. Jonzi D and Michelle Norton have been instrumental in bringing together this amazing digital programme, and we can't wait to share it with our audiences."



Michelle Norton, Director of Breakin' Convention said: "Well Seasoned means flava! The spectrum of Black artistry is so broad and multifaceted. Well Seasoned is not just about dance, and we are hoping that people will get an insight into Black culture as a whole. For some people it will reinforce things, and others may learn something new. Black culture and people have enriched all parts of what is considered Western culture, and we have not always been credited for what we have brought to the table. We are hopefully continuing to address that balance little by little. Well Seasoned is a statement of intent by Sadler's Wells as a commitment to Black artists and Black dance and this is continuously represented in the programming."