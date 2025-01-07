FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Will Hold Open Audition For UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will hold open auditions to discover new talent who might be able to play the iconic characters of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther in this major UK and Ireland tour, opening at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester from 14 July – 23 August 2025. Tickets are on sale now. For further details about how to audition, please visit www.friendsthemusicaltour.co.uk

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is a side-splitting musical comedy packed with all of the iconic moments from all 10 seasons of the beloved television series. This uncensored, fast-paced production features an entirely original musical score and showcases the escapades of the world’s most famous group of twenty-somethings as they tackle the challenges of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. This hit musical is recommended for audiences aged 13+.

The creative team includes Books & Lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, Music by Assaf Gleizner and Set and Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter.

The first tour dates for this iconic musical comedy are Barn, Cirencester (14 July – 23 August 2025) Nottingham Theatre Royal (17 – 20 September), Sunderland Empire (22 – 27 September), York Grand Opera House (30 September – 4 October), Cheltenham Everyman Theatre (6 – 11 October), Wolverhampton Grand (14 – 18 October), Dublin Bord Gais Theatre (21 – 25 October), Cardiff New Theatre (27 October – 1 November), Chester Storyhouse (18 – 22 November), Malvern Theatre (25 – 29 November) and Southampton Mayflower Theatre (5 – 10 January 2025). Further tour dates to be announced.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, Oskar Eiriksson under license from Theatre Mogul. Originally produced in New York City by Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theater Mogul and McSmith Family Entertainment.

