Exeter Northcott Theatre to Present DAPHNE World Premiere by Rosie Race

Exeter Northcott Theatre will stage the world premiere of 'Daphne' by South-West writer, Rosie Race.

The theatre's new in-house production explores the hidden secrets of one of Britain's most celebrated authors Daphne Du Maurier, best known for her gothic masterpieces such as ‘Rebecca', ‘Jamaica Inn' and ‘My Cousin Rachel'.

Du Maurier had a deep-rooted emotional and inspirational connection to the wild Cornish landscape, which heavily influenced her atmospheric writing. Her suspenseful and thrilling fiction has long captivated readers and many of her works inspired filmmakers, such as acclaimed British film directors Alfred Hitchcock and Nicolas Roeg.

Daphne was born out of Exeter Northcott's artist development programme ‘Elevate'. Rosie Race, who came to the theatre's attention through their first ever open script window, was commissioned to write the play.

“Many ideas caught my attention, but I was waiting for the one that made my heart race — something I could already see on stage, under the lights. And that was Daphne Du Maurier.” said Race as she was presented with the opportunity to write for the largest audience her work has ever reached.

The Northcott's Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive Martin Berry, who is directing the play emphasises Exeter Northcott's commitment to connecting talent with opportunity and building a thriving ecology in the region. He said “This play is a wonderful example of what happens when you invest time, care and belief in artists and their work. It is an amazing story – full of heart, surprise and theatrical joy – but no spoilers here!”

This bold and imaginative play explores du Maurier through one of the most turbulent times of her life, when she was accused of plagiarism for her most famous novel, ‘Rebecca'. Rosie Race portrays the author as an arresting, funny and darkly magical woman caught in hidden desires and fears. The play takes us back and forth in time as she questions her deeply embedded secrets and obsessions: who are we when no-one is watching?

The play will run from Saturday 4 July until Saturday 11 July at Exeter Northcott Theatre, Audio-described, BSL-interpreted, captioned and relaxed performances are also available.