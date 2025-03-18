Emmanuel Sonubi Will Embark on UK Tour With LIFE AFTER NEAR DEATH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time Edinburgh award nominee Emmanuel Sonubi will be heading back out on tour with brand new show Emmanuel Sonubi: Life After Near Death. Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, an acclaimed European tour, and a triumphant New York Soho Theatre residency, Emmanuel Sonubi is back on the road with his latest show, Life After Near Death.

Kicking off in Leicester on 14 September, tickets will be available via a pre-sale on 19th March with general on sale taking place on 21st March. Tickets will be available at www.emmanuelstandup.com.

Emmanuel's latest show is a deeply personal yet hilariously sharp exploration of what happens when life throws its toughest challenges your way. After surviving heart failure, Emmanuel takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride through his journey of recovery, resilience, and the moments of comedy that emerge even in life's darkest corners. With his signature storytelling style, razor-sharp wit, and undeniable stage presence, Life After Near Death is a masterclass in finding the funny in the unexpected and the power of perseverance.

Emmanuel said: “I can't wait to bring this new show on tour! Life After Near Death is a special one for me – it's personal, it's raw, but most importantly, it's funny. After an amazing time at the Edinburgh Fringe, across Europe, and in New York, I'm buzzing to take this to audiences across the UK. Get ready for big laughs and a few surprises along the way.”

One of the UK's most in-demand comedians, Emmanuel delivers with unstoppable energy and charisma, cementing his place as one of the brightest stars in stand-up today. As a London-born comedian he is renowned for his commanding stage presence and engaging, relatable storytelling. His unique comedic voice, shaped by his own experiences, quickly garnered attention securing him multiple nominations including the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer in 2022 and Best Show in 2023, as well as the Chortle Award for Best Club Comedian in 2023. He has headlined BBC's Live at the Apollo and appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You. He will next be seen in the forthcoming shows The Hitlist (BBC), Silence is Golden(U&Dave) and Richard Osmond's House of Games. This tour de force on stage continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his sharp wit and relatable humour, firmly establishing himself as a stand out comedian on the circuit.

