ENBS Announces Upcoming Performances

English National Ballet School has announced plans for the future including its new Young Choreographers showcase, repertoire for its Summer Performance and an update on its home.

Giving students the opportunity to showcase their choreographic talents, Young Choreographers will be filmed at The Wallace Collection and released via YouTube and Facebook in spring 2021. Choreography is an integral part of the students' curriculum, enhancing their creativity by exploring ideas responding to music while finding their own individual choreographic language.

Young Choreographers will see students take inspiration from a range of artworks from The Wallace Collection - in a project curated by Dr Minna Moore Ede - and will work in collaboration with composer and conductor Martin Georgiev and the Royal College of Music as well as the London College of Fashion University of the Arts London.

Artworks chosen by Dr Minna Moore Ede include an Equestrian Knight in Armour from c1480, Perseus and Andromeda by Lemoyne and Boucher's The Rising of the Sun. Composer and conductor Martin Georgiev has curated a playlist of over 30 musical works informed by the artworks for students to choose for their choreographies. The students will also have the opportunity to work with the London College of Fashion University of the Arts London to create costume and make-up designs.

English National Ballet School's 2021 Summer Performance will see its students make a welcome return to the stage and perform in front of a live audience for the first time in over a year.

For its 2021 Summer Performance the School welcomes back the three choreographers involved in last year's Virtual Summer Performance. Andrew McNicol will choreograph a new creation while Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Didy Veldman will build on their previous work, adapting their original virtual creations for the stage.

The Summer Performance will also see students perform a new work by choreographer and filmmaker Morgann Runacre-Temple as well as Les Rendezvous by the renowned choreographer Sir Frederick Ashton, restaged by Christopher Carr from The Royal Ballet. Full details including dates and venues for the School's 2021 Summer Performances will be announced shortly.

Continuing to provide its students with vital performance opportunities, English National Ballet School is thrilled that this spring some of its Second and Third Year students and trainees will perform with Birmingham Royal Ballet in Sir David Bintley's Cinderella at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, and with Northern Ballet in Swan Lake by David Nixon OBE at Leeds Grand Theatre in June 2021.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, English National Ballet School has had to re-evaluate its plans to relocate with English National Ballet at London City Island. The School and English National Ballet now recognise that these original plans are no longer viable. As both organisations emerge from the impact of the pandemic and re-examine their requirements, they will maintain their close links and continue to work collaboratively together. The School will remain at its current home in Chelsea for the present time, continuing to work with its partners at bbodance and Chelsea Theatre so that students can benefit from the excellent facilities their premises offer in addition to its base on Hortensia Road.