EGG AND SPOON Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Half-Term

Performances are Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 February 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  
The very young won't sit still to watch a show and Lyngo Theatre doesn't expect them to.

Their show Egg and Spoon, which comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 13 and 14 February, is a perfect gentle introduction to the magic of theatre, suitable for ages 0 to five; an interactive romp through the seasons where the audience comes in and out of their magic circle and get to open all the gifts of nature.

Percy and April get them settled on comfortable cushions and introduce them to Birdy, still hiding in his glowing egg.

They have to wait till spring if they want to see him so it's time to begin a hands-on journey through the year. The audience will run through the rain and the falling leaves and sleep under the snow till the sun wakes them up for the butterfly party.

Written by Marcello Chiarenza, Egg and Spoon is adapted by Patrick Lynch, who also performs; Patrick is the presenter of the popular CBeebies programmes Razzledazzle and Let's Celebrate.

Music is by Carlo Cialdo Capelli and the Design Assistant is Elena Marini.

Egg and Spoon can be seen at the SJT at 2pm on Monday 13 February, and at 10am and 2pm on Tuesday 14 February. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.




