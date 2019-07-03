Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes Will Tour The UK and Ireland With THE HIGH LOW EXPERIENCE

We are delighted to announce that Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes will tour the UK and Ireland with an all-new live show The High Low Experience, inspired by their hit podcast, The High Low.

With a limited run of dates, the tour will begin at The Barbican, London on 8th October 2019, continue at the National Concert Hall, Dublin on 20th October 2019 and The Lowry, Salford Quays on 28th October 2019, concluding in Glasgow at City Halls on 5th November 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 5th July 2019 atwww.faneproductions.com/highlow.

This unique live show will encapsulate the curiosity, comedy and bibliophilia of the UK's leading female podcast, who believe that life is best consumed with a mix of the trivial and the political. The High Low is a one-stop audio shop for the zeitgeist each week - from the low-brow to the high-brow - and has become known for its book recommendations, featuring interviews with bestselling authors including Tina Brown, Leila Slimani and Reni Eddo-Lodge. A regular No.1 on iTunes, the podcast recently hit its 100th episode and is listened to in over 100 countries. The High Low has now had more than 11.5 million downloads, with an average reach of over 250,000 listens per week and over 1 million downloads per month. The podcast was also voted one of The Sunday Times' Top 50 podcasts for 2018.



Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes said: "We love the community and conversation amongst our listeners and we can't wait to speak to them from live on stage rather than just through their earphones."

Dolly and Pandora have, between them, written for The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Red, Grazia, Marie Claire, Elle, i-D, Vogue, The New Statesman and GQ. Dolly is a screenwriter, a columnist at The Sunday Times Style and the author of best-selling memoirEverything I Know About Love, which won a National Book Award in 2018. Pandora is a journalist and speaker and a Contributing Editor at Elle UK. She is currently writing her first book, How Do We Know We're Doing It Right? & other essays on modern life, published by Hutchinson in July 2020.





