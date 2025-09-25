Diversity Open New Dance Studio in Birmingham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diversity, the UK's most successful dance group, will open a new dance studio in Birmingham city centre next month. The new bespoke venue, based in Icknield Street in the city's Jewellery Quarter, joins the Diversity Studio family which also includes a dance venue in Essex as well as an online studio.

It will offer world-class facilities with the space open to everyone, from in-person dance classes for ‘baby' beginners aged four and up to adult professionals, along with exclusive hire for all kinds of events.

A range of styles will be taught including street dance, commercial and contemporary, with weekly lessons taught by core Diversity members themselves.

Students in the Diversity community are also offered creative performance opportunities through yearly productions, and early access to special masterclasses.

Diversity Studio Birmingham is our second contemporary and creative space after the huge success of our Essex flagship studio, which boasts a unique energy.

For the chance to attend the Diversity Studio Birmingham open day on Saturday, 11 October, please register on the link www.eventbrite.com/e/open-day-diversity-studio-birmingham-tickets-1710400216089?aff=oddtdtcreator. The studio will begin welcoming the public for official dance classes on Monday, 13 October.

Diversity's Ashley Banjo said: “What I love about Diversity is that we've never held an audition. It's always been about the community and everyone who comes to learn and train with us. In one space you'll have a world-class production being rehearsed and in another you have beginners who are learning their first ever piece of choreography.

“We can't wait to open our doors in Birmingham which has always been a fantastic place to perform and our fans so supportive since we won Britain's Got Talent.”

The exciting news comes as Diversity prepares to embark on a new concept tour SOUL in spring 2026, travelling to 32 towns and cities and performing an amazing 70 dates. The tour opens with five shows at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from 11-14 February.

Diversity rose to stardom after winning the third series of Britain's Got Talent in 2009. Since then, the dynamic dance group has gone on to sell out multiple tours across the UK and Ireland, perform to the masses with countless television and live shows, receive the award for Virgin Media's ‘Must see Moment of 2020' at the British Academy Television Awards, and in 2023 its members launched dance space Diversity Studio in Westcliff on Sea in the group's native Essex.

The members of Diversity continue to excel in their careers outside the dance group as well.

In 2023 Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his commitment and service to dance. Alongside his work choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has devoted his time to teaching dance to communities, appearing as a judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice, and offering his expertise as a host in the BAFTA-nominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award and Royal Television Society Award-winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Ashley also had the honour of co-presenting the Pride of Britain Awards, working alongside Carol Vorderman.

Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows such as BBC One's primetime and BAFTA-nominated The Greatest Dancer. Jordan and Diversity's Perri Kiely also hold a prestigious slot on breakfast radio presenting KISS Breakfast every weekday.

More recently, Ashley, Jordan and Perri have joined forces for a brand-new weekly podcast ‘Brothers Uncovered' where they take on their favourite game ‘Would you rather?'.

Diversity continues to elevate and push the boundaries of innovation, and its storytelling is unparalleled, with each performance providing a captivating narrative filled with energy, emotion and raw talent.