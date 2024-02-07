Debut Play From Pete MacHale DEAR YOUNG MONSTER Makes Premiere at the Bristol Old Vic

Performances run 22 Feb - 9 Mar.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 1 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester Photo 2 Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 3 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
Interview: ''It's Been a Blast': TV Competition Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley on Jo Photo 4 Interview: Stevie Doc And Tobias Turley on Joining MAMMA MIA! in the West End

Debut Play From Pete MacHale DEAR YOUNG MONSTER Makes Premiere at the Bristol Old Vic

Struggling at the beginning of his medical transition, a young trans man has dropped out of university and returned to his quiet hometown. His friends are away, the locals are becoming increasingly hostile, his body is transforming before his very eyes into someone he doesn't quite recognise yet and it's all becoming too much... Until he catches a midnight screening of Frankenstein. 

At last, when he looks into the monster's big, dead, sad eyes, staring down at him from the screen, he feels seen.

Dear Young Monster is Pete MacHale's debut solo show, pulling apart fear, otherness, and what it means to embrace being the monster that the world keeps telling you that you are.

Pete MacHale is an actor and writer from Bristol and trained at Arts University Bournemouth. Pete's theatre credits include LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (Manchester Royal Exchange), YERMA (Nottingham Playhouse); DEAR ELIZABETH (Gate Theatre). On screen he can be seen in the upcoming season of DOCTOR WHO (BBC) CHOOSE OR DIE (Cursor Films/Netflix), THE FEED (Amazon Prime), GANGS OF LONDON (Sky Atlantic), MARS (Mercury Studios), NÂNT (Ffilm Cymru), and DUNGAREES (Roundhouse). As a writer Pete was a part of the Royal Court Queer writers group, and his microplay BORN ACTOR was published in the Babeworld X Montez Press interjection calendar 2021.

Speaking today, Pete said, “I've been working on some version of Dear Young Monster for around 4 years, and I am delighted to finally see it come to life in this way. I am thrilled to have the support of Bristol Old Vic for this production. It means so much to be able to present this story in my hometown, with a theatre whose work I admired growing up in the region. The care that they, and my whole team, have been able to give to this show is what has made it a reality, in a time when it is vital that stories like this one are staged. I'm so excited to share what we've made together”” 
 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Brand New Adaptation Of NORTHANGER ABBEY Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough Photo
Brand New Adaptation Of NORTHANGER ABBEY Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

A new adaptation of a Jane Austen classic, Northanger Abbey, heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Performances run 27 March to 13 April. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

2
999999999, Adam Beyer, Adriatique & More Set for Sonus Lineup This Summer Photo
999999999, Adam Beyer, Adriatique & More Set for Sonus Lineup This Summer

Sonus has revealed dates and line-up for its 11th year, bringing together new school stars, pioneers, and local talent for an unforgettable underground house and techno festival experience on Zrce Beach. D

3
The Squire Performing Arts Centre Unveils Spring and Summer Season Featuring Music, Theatr Photo
The Squire Performing Arts Centre Unveils Spring and Summer Season Featuring Music, Theatre & More

Discover Nottingham’s The Squire Performing Arts Centre's exciting Spring and Summer season. Learn about the programming and see how to purchase tickets!

4
Wolverhampton Grand Launches Pilot Travel Scheme For Schools Photo
Wolverhampton Grand Launches Pilot Travel Scheme For Schools

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has launched a pilot travel scheme, which will provide schools with complimentary coach travel to and from the theatre, when booking to see a production.

More Hot Stories For You

Camden People's Theatre Launches 'The Camden Roar Festival' in JuneCamden People's Theatre Launches 'The Camden Roar Festival' in June
Wise Children Reveals Hotter Project as Recipient Of 2024 Company Mentorship SchemeWise Children Reveals Hotter Project as Recipient Of 2024 Company Mentorship Scheme
Paul F Taylor Takes HEAD IN THE CLOUDS On Tour in the UKPaul F Taylor Takes HEAD IN THE CLOUDS On Tour in the UK
The New Vic Theatre's Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme ReturnsThe New Vic Theatre's Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme Returns

Videos

Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments Video
Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Darlington Hippodrome (2/13-2/14)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Worthing Theatres (5/15-5/17)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Wycombe Swan (3/30-3/30)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Traverse Theatre (2/07-2/08)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
The BENN Hall (4/22-4/22)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Melton Mowbray Theatre (4/23-4/23)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Elefunny Comedy Night in UK Regional Elefunny Comedy Night
Blue Elephant Theatre (3/15-3/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You