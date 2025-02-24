Debbie Isitt's MILITARY WIVES - The Musical Comes to the York Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



York Theatre Royal has announced the world premiere of Debbie Isitt's Military Wives The Musical. The brand-new musical will also be directed by Isitt and is inspired by the true story of the Military Wives choir and based on the film Military Wives.

The production opens at York Theatre Royal on 16 September, with previews from 10 September and runs until 27 September.

Writer and Director Debbie Isitt said, “This inspirational new musical about a group of women who triumph against all odds has been a joy to create. It is so exciting to be working with York Theatre Royal on such a funny and exhilarating new musical and I can't wait to share it with audiences.”

Paul Crewes, CEO of York Theatre Royal said, “It is so great to be working with Debbie Isitt, to produce the world premiere of this brand-new musical here at York Theatre Royal. It is a very moving yet uplifting story inspired by the film and the true story of the Military Wives choirs. It is also packed full of songs that our audiences will know and love. Don't miss this joyous production in York this autumn.”

Priority booking for York Theatre Royal Members opens today from 1pm, with general on sale on 1 March at 1pm.

