Deafinitely Theatre Announce Uk Tour Dates For Sarah Kane's 4.48 PSYCHOSIS

Deafinitely Theatre today announce tour dates for their critically acclaimed production of Sarah Kane's 4.48 Psychosis , a co-production with New Diorama Theatre, which enjoyed a sell-out London run last year. Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, Paula Garfield's production tours to Derby Theatre from 8 10 November, ahead of performances at Wales Millennium Centre from 20 23 November. Full cast to be announced shortly.

I had a night in which everything was revealed to me.

How can I speak again?

The early hours of the morning. You're alone, with only your thoughts. How did you get here? And how do you get out? Sarah Kane's searing, final play in a ground-breaking new production from Deafinitely Theatre.

Award-winning Deafinitely Theatre bring its celebrated bilingual approach to Sarah Kane's lyrical and haunting final play about mental health.

Directed by Paula Garfield, 4.48 Psychosis is performed in British Sign Language and spoken English for the very first time.

In addition, Deafinitely Theatre will run a training and education programme to accompany the production, including post show talks, events and access to additional resources. Further details to be announced.

4.48 Psychosis contains strong language and explores issues of mental health, depression and suicide. Recommended age: 16+.

Sarah Kane was born in 1971. Her first play, Blasted, was produced at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in 1995. Her second play, Phaedra's Love, was produced at The Gate Theatre in 1996. In April 1998, Cleansed was produced at The Royal Court Theatre Downstairs, and in September 1998, Crave was produced by Paines Plough and Bright Ltd at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh. Her last play, 4.48 Psychosis, premi red at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs in June 2000. Her short film, Skin, produced by British Screen/Channel Four, premi red in June 1997. Sarah Kane died in 1999.

Paula Garfield directs. She previously directed 4.48 Psychosis at New Diorama Theatre and Derby Theatre, for which she was shortlisted for Best Director by Broadway World UK 2018. Her other credits for Deafinitely Theatre include Horrible Histories Dreadful Deaf, Contractions which won the Off West End Award for Best Production, Two Chairs, Motherland, Children of a Greater God, Playing God, Double Sentence and Gold Dust. She also devised and directed The Boy and the Statue for Deafinitely at the Tricycle Theatre and on a London schools' tour. Garfield has directed two productions at Shakespeare's Globe Love Labour's Lost, for the Globe to Globe Festival as part of Deafinitely's 10th anniversary, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Her other directing work includes Tanika's Journey (Southwark Playhouse) Grounded (Park Theatre). This year Garfield was the recipient of a Tonic Award for her work with Deafinitely Theatre.

An actor, director, workshop leader and organiser, Garfield has worked on a variety of television, film and theatre projects over the past fifteen years. In 2002 she established Deafinitely Theatre with Steven Webb and Kate Furby after becoming frustrated at the barriers that deaf actors and directors face across the arts and media. She has produced and directed many plays and worked extensively in TV, including Channel Four's Learn Sign Language, Four Fingers and a Thumb, BBC's Hands Up and Casualty, plus appearances in every series of the BBC's deaf drama, Switch.

This production is made by possible by the generous support of: Arts Council England, Autograph Sound Recording, Edwardian Hotels London and Wellcome.

Derby Theatre

8 10 November

Box Office: 01332 59 39 39

www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Wales Millennium Centre

20 23 November

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk/en/





