David Schaal, Harry Visinoni, Sarah Moyle & More to Star in JUMPING THE SHARK 2023 UK Tour





Five strangers gather in the conference room of a small hotel in Farnham. Despite character differences, one thing links Pam, Gavin, Morgan, Dale, and Amy... they all want to realise their dreams through comedy. Frank Donohue, the finest sitcom writer of his generation, has flown in from Los Angeles to conduct a seminar teaching his five lucky disciples how to write the perfect TV sitcom. But as he reveals the tricks of the trade, their everyday lives are exposed, leading to mix ups, farcical revelations... and gut-wrenching tragedy.



The cast features several well-known TV favourites:







Harry Visinoni was Seb Franklin in ITV's 'Coronation Street', a character who made his exit in May 2021 in a hard-hitting hate-crime storyline inspired by a real-life case. It went on to receive nominations for Best Storyline and Best Single Episode at the British Soap Awards.







Jasmine Armfield played Rebecca Fowler in 'EastEnders' from 2014-2020. Since leaving the soap, she has appeared in BBC's 'Doctors', 'Casualty', and the feature film, 'The Loneliest Boy In The World'. Jumping The Shark marks her stage debut.



Robin Sebastian has played comedy legend



Jack Trueman was Nick in 'Fever Pitch' at The Hope Theatre, Islington, and made his screen debut as Tom in 'Shark Bait'.



Michael Kingsbury's directing work includes the West End and touring hit 'Round The Horne...Revisited', 'Ying Tong' at the Ambassadors and 'In Lambeth' at Southwark Playhouse.



Jumping the Shark is the moment when an established and long-running TV series changes, from a relatively small change, like the introduction of a new gimmick, to a radical one, like a genre shift. The show feels the need to update in order to hold the fanbase. But it usually has the opposite effect - viewers realise that the show has finally run out of ideas. It's reached its peak; it'll never be as good again; it has nowhere to go but down. In other words, it's Ruined FOREVER.



The expression was born after a defining episode of 'Happy Days; in which Fonzie, dressed in his trademark leather jacket, jumped a real shark on water skis.





Jumping the Shark

2023 UK Tour dates



Bury St Edmunds



Saturday 28 January -

Saturday 4 Feb

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217941®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreroyal.org%2Fshows%2Fjumping-the-shark%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Theatre RoyalSaturday 28 January -Saturday 4 Feb





Southend





Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 February

https://southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-jumping-the-shark-southend-2023 Palace TheatreTuesday 7 - Saturday 11 February





Portsmouth





Wednesday 15 - Saturday 18 February

https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/jumping-the-shark/ Kings TheatreWednesday 15 - Saturday 18 February





Dartford





Tuesday 21 - Saturday 25 February

https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-jumping-the-shark-dartford-2023 Orchard TheatreTuesday 21 - Saturday 25 February





Crewe





Thursday 2 - Saturday 4 March

https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-jumping-the-shark-crewe-2023 Lyceum TheatreThursday 2 - Saturday 4 March





Edinburgh





Tuesday 7 - Saturday 18 March

https://www.citizenticket.co.uk/ Rose TheatreTuesday 7 - Saturday 18 March





Tunbridge Wells





Thursday 23 - Saturday 25 March

https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/whats-on/jumping-the-shark Tunbridge Wells TheatreThursday 23 - Saturday 25 March





Basingstoke

