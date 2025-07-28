David Kwong's THE ENIGMATIST Will Make UK Premiere

David Kwong’s mind-bending show The Enigmatist, the acclaimed magic and puzzles show

by a New York Times crossword constructor, will make its UK premiere.

Following wildly successful runs in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago and Toronto, renowned magician and the New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong brings his immersive magic and puzzles experience The Enigmatist to the UK for the first time, to coincide with American Thanksgiving. Wilton’s resident caterers The Gatherers will be offering Thanksgiving-themed food to pre-show diners throughout the week.



Part magic show, part puzzle adventure, Kwong’s intriguing blend of sleight-of-hand, wordplay, and brain-twisting enigmas pulls you straight into the mystery.



The Los Angeles Times raved that Kwong “creates a magical sense of togetherness” and the New York Times declared, “it’s like a spin class for the frontal lobe… by the time Kwong finished, the room was loopy with delight.”



The Enigmatist invites you to solve puzzles, chase clues, and gasp at impossibilities – all before the final jaw-dropping reveal. Clues are everywhere, so keep your eyes open and be ready for surprises behind every multi-layered illusion.



Created and performed by David Kwong.



Kwong, a graduate of Harvard University where he studied the history of magic, has captivated audiences around the world with his intellectual brand of magic and his expertise in enigmas and illusions. A veteran “cruciverbalist” (crossword puzzle constructor), Kwong routinely creates puzzles for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Wall Street Journal. A TED Talk favourite, Kwong regularly speaks to companies, demonstrating the principles of illusion and the science of why your brain is fooled. Kwong’s book Spellbound: Seven Principles of Illusion to Captivate Audiences and Unlock the Secrets of Success was published by Harper Business. His kids’ book of magic tricks, How to Fool Your Parents, is currently in its fourth printing.



Produced by Erica Fee and James Seabright. Originally produced by Andy Jones and Dylan Pager.



Erica Fee is an award-winning producer working across theatre, comedy, and TV. She is the CEO and Founding Festival Producer of the Rochester Fringe Festival, New York State’s largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, which has welcomed over 1 million attendees and presented more than 6,250 performances - from the soaring inflatables of France’s Plasticiens Volants to headline comedy by Eddie Izzard. She founded Erica Fee Productions in the UK and now runs transatlantic company Your Attention Please Productions. In 2025, she was appointed by the Governor of New York to the New York State Council on the Arts.



James Seabright is an Olivier Award winning independent commercial theatrical producer and general manager. He chairs the board of the League of Independent Producers and has been an associate artist of Wilton’s Music Hall since 2015. His book, So You Want to Be a Theatre Producer, is published by Nick Hern. www.seabright.org



Wilton’s Music Hall is a Grade II* building of international significance as it is the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world, the foremost arts venue in the East End, Wilton’s welcomes world-class artistic talent to the East End all year-round. Wilton’s programmes and produces extraordinary music and theatre, which speak to the magical space of Wilton’s and are enhanced by it. It is home to over 300 performances and over 80 productions each year. Wilton’s has been home to the first East End BBC Prom, hosted the London International Mime Festival and championed new writing including plays by James Graham, Patterson Joseph, Chris Thorpe, and Joy Wilkinson. It has hosted international work from Hong Kong to Canada and the team of artistic associates have kept diversity at the heart of all they do. Recently named the fifth most iconic building in London by Time Out, Wilton’s has a unique spirit that has captured the imagination of generations of artists for over 160 years. Wilton’s invest in the next generation of actors, directors and musicians through its Heritage and Artistic Engagement programmes.

