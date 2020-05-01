Darlington Hippodrome Extends Box Office Opening Times

Article Pixel May. 1, 2020  
Darlington Hippodrome Extends Box Office Opening Times

Darlington Hippodrome is extending the opening hours of the Box Office. From Monday 4 May the opening times will be weekdays from 9am to 6pm with an extension to 8pm on Thursday evenings.

With the theatre still currently closed under Government directives, Hippodrome Box Office staff are working remotely to ensure customers can still contact the venue. The extended opening hours will make it far more convenient for customers to call with any questions or to book for future shows.

You can speak to a member of the Box Office staff by calling 01325 405405 or for information you can visit the website 24 hours a day at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk.



Next on Stage


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 1812 Productions to Present COMEDY CONVERSATION
  • People's Light HOLD THESE TRUTHS Video Stream Extended Through May 10
  • WRTI Broadcasts Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Concerts Sundays In May
  • Paycheck Protection Program Allows Arden Theatre Company To Launch Online Program and Plan For Future Season