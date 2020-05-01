Darlington Hippodrome Extends Box Office Opening Times

Darlington Hippodrome is extending the opening hours of the Box Office. From Monday 4 May the opening times will be weekdays from 9am to 6pm with an extension to 8pm on Thursday evenings.

With the theatre still currently closed under Government directives, Hippodrome Box Office staff are working remotely to ensure customers can still contact the venue. The extended opening hours will make it far more convenient for customers to call with any questions or to book for future shows.

You can speak to a member of the Box Office staff by calling 01325 405405 or for information you can visit the website 24 hours a day at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk.





