DOCDOC Will Partner With UK Anxiety Charity No Panic

DocDoc has announced a new partnership with the national anxiety charity No Panic, ahead of the show's UK premiere engagements at Churchill Theatre Bromley (5-15 February) and Palace Theatre Southend (18-23 February).

Seen by over 4.3 million people in 37 countries worldwide since it was first written in 2005, and now performed for the first time ever in English, DocDoc is a hysterical farce which warmly and sensitively pokes fun at all our idiosyncrasies and foibles. Writer Laurent Baffie has experienced obsessive-compulsive disorders himself, and multiple cast members in this production also have lived experience of anxiety disorders.

The partnership with No Panic, a national anxiety charity and helpline which supports people with any anxiety problem (including panic attacks, phobias and OCD), aims to help spread awareness about the range of ways anxiety-related disorders can affect people's lives, and the support available. Throughout the show's run, DocDoc will be sharing details of No Panic's services and resources with audiences and fundraising for this small, invaluable charity.

Wayne Senior, Chair of No Panic, said: “No Panic is pleased to be associated with the performances of DocDoc in Bromley and Southend. Many people who call our helpline complain that the people in their lives do not understand their anxiety. DocDoc provides a fun way for people to gain a better understanding of OCD while having a good time. People who struggle with their anxiety may attend or perform in the play. We want them to know that No Panic is here to help. They can call the No Panic Helpline any day between 10am and 10pm on 0300 7729844.”

The producers of DocDoc said: "We are thrilled to partner with No Panic, an organisation that shares our commitment to mental health awareness and support. By working together, we hope to make a meaningful difference and provide valuable resources to those in need."

In DocDoc, Doctor Cooper, a renowned specialist in obsessive-compulsive disorders, is running late. Meanwhile, he has a waiting room filled with patients desperate to be treated. First up there's Fred with a bad case of Tourette's, and behind him a growing queue of more and more challenging compulsions. Practice Assistant, Anna, attempts to keep on top of the mounting chaos whilst we await the good doctor's arrival but, with the extended absence of Doctor Cooper, the group has no other option than to try their own version of group therapy, with screamingly funny consequences.

DocDoc stars Sophie Bloor (Gay Pride and No Prejudice) as Lili, Gareth Brierley (The Diplomat) as Fred, Ryan Early (Coronation Street) as Lee, Joanna Hudson-Fox (Emmerdale) as Blanche, Isabella Leung (A Bouffon Play About Hong Kong) as Anna, Julia J Nagle (9 to 5 The Musical) as Mary and Leon Stewart (Wish You Were Dead) as Otto with Rhîan Crowley-McLean (Witness for the Prosecution) and Joshua Ford (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as understudies.

The UK Creative Team for DocDoc is Writer Laurent Baffie, English Version by Julian Quintanilla, Adaptation by Susie McKenna and Clarisa Butler, Director Ian Talbot (The Mousetrap) with Original Direction by Lia Jelin and Designer Paula Sabina.

