DICK WHITTINGTON is Coming to Warrington This Panto Season

Parr Hall's much loved family panto is making its return this festive season with the magical tale of Dick Whittington.

The historic venue has once again teamed up with Tony Peers Ltd to bring a little sparkle to Christmas in Warrington. The rags to riches story, suitable for all ages, will be at the venue between 6 January and 15 January with tickets on sale now.

With all the costumes, comedy, catchy songs and calamities Parr Hall's pantos have become renowned for, families are invited to join Dick Whittington and his cat in a quest to stop the wicked Queen Rat.

With the Queen Rat threatening to take over London, will our hero triumph over all adversities to become the Lord Mayor?

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, added: "Our much loved annual panto combines three elements that always come together perfectly every festive season. A captivating story, a wealth of charm and talent from the brilliant team at Tony Peers and Parr Hall's warm and intimate atmosphere.

"Dick Whittington is a classic rags to riches story which is brought up-to-date with laugh-out-loud comedy, cheeky jokes and catchy songs and we're certain that families will have a lot of fun watching our heroes battle Queen Rat with all the usual twists and turns and calamities along the way.

"We've also kept our prices as low as possible as we don't think seeing a festive show as a family should cost the earth, especially at a time when money is tight for a lot of people."

Tony and his team have been entertaining families for decades with a tried and true format of fun, laughter and a happily ever after that has kids and adults alike glued to their seats.

The cast is led by Milkshake presenter Amy Thompson who was at Parr Hall just months ago when the popular children's show came to Warrington.

She said: "I'm really excited to be playing Dick Whittington this year and bringing the show to Warrington in January. I always remember the audiences in Warrington to be some of the best - super loud, really supportive - so I cannot wait to perform there."

Tony Peers, who has worked in show business since 1969, added: "Following last year's successful pantomime, Snow White, it is a particular joy to be coming back to the Parr Hall again with Dick Whittington.

"Regular readers of this Christmas message will recall that Warrington is a particular soft spot for me as I appeared in the pantomime at the Parr Hall many, many years ago and it holds a special part of my Christmas memories. Thank you for supporting us over the years and we look forward to seeing you once again this year."

Dick Whittington is at Parr Hall between 6 and 15 January. Tickets are from £11. Visit https://parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/dick-whittington/