Creamfields South 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now

Following a highly successful first edition over Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend earlier this month, Creamfields South firmly cemented itself as a solid newcomer on the festival calendar, with the second edition of the event announced before the dust had even settled on the first. Now, tickets are back on sale for what promises to be another sell-out event at the picturesque Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

Lineup details are yet to be announced, but given the debut Creamfields South saw a massively diverse lineup featuring the likes of David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Becky Hill, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Amelie Lens, Andy C, Eric Prydz, deadmau5, and a whole host more, its safe to say that the 2023 edition will have more than a few aces up its sleeve when it comes to delivering the kind of stellar lineup the Creamfields name has become firmly associated with.

The second edition will see a move forward to the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, taking place from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th May, meaning the Creamfields name will form the start and end of the festival season, with sister event Creamfields North remaining in its traditional August Bank Holiday spot in Daresbury, Cheshire.

As ever with Creamfields, tickets for the South edition are available on the highly popular deposit scheme, with just a small payment securing your ticket well in advance, and allowing the cost to be spread evenly across the year, making the event one of the most affordable festivals in the UK. There are over 100,000 people signed up for tickets so far, double the capacity of the event itself, so the event is expected to sell out and possibly even in record time.