Coventry Men Needed For PUSS IN BOOTS Panto

This Christmas, brave Coventry men are being called upon to help resolve a sticky situation when Puss in Boots comes to the Belgrade Theatre from 27 Nov-11 Jan.

Ever since the tragic loss of the miller Crusty Pudding, there's been trouble at the mill in Baggy Bottom on the Bog, with his surviving son and widow Simon and Matilda now threatened with eviction by an evil Ogre and his horrible henchman, Victor Grabbit.

Luckily, a clever cat has stepped in to save the day with a cunning plan to serve the villains up their just desserts. But he can't do it alone, and for the Puddings to have a hope of enjoying the sweet taste of victory, they're going to need a bit of outside assistance thrown into the mix.

Think you know a man who could be egged on to rise to a meringue-making challenge? The Belgrade Theatre needs you to nominate male friends, relatives or colleagues who are over the age of eighteen and won't be afraid to get messy on stage!

To nominate someone, simply email their name along with the time and date of the performance they will be attending to Steve Cressy at scressy@belgrade.co.uk. The person nominated must be seated downstairs in the stalls, so if possible, please provide the seat number or row where they'll be situated. Please include "Panto Nomination" in the subject line of your email.

You can also submit your nomination by post. Title your letter 'Panto Nomination' and mark it for the attention of Steve Cressy, Company Stage Manager - then either send it to The Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS, or hand it in at box office.

Don't forget to keep it all a secret from your nominee - the element of surprise makes this the perfect opportunity to play a joke on a boss, wind-up a mate, or get your own back on your dad, uncle or brother!

Featuring all the amazing sets, colourful costumes and seasonal silliness that make a trip to the Belgrade panto an unmissable festive treat, this thrilling adventure tail promises to make Christmas in Coventry the cat's pyjamas. Tickets are already selling fast, so there's no time to paws in getting hold of yours!

Puss in Boots shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Wednesday 27 November until Saturday 11 January. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





