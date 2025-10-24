Community Theatre Makes West End Debut With ROMEO AND JULIET at Trafalgar Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trafalgar Entertainment Trust will present its first London based community theatre project ‘Beginners Please' - staging a production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet on Sunday 16 November at Trafalgar Theatre.

This exciting new production shines a harsh light on the reality of the devastating consequences that knife crime has on our communities and brings together a cast of young performers directly affected by knife crime giving them a powerful voice on a West End stage.

Directed by Michael Speight, produced by Amber Allen, and starring the 2025 cohort of ‘Beginners Please', Shakespeare's classic tragic romance explores friendship, young love, family loyalty and how tragedy can rock a community.

Shakespeare's classic tragic love story is being re-imagined on modern London streets, where tensions are high, and regard for authority is at an all-time low. The young Capulets and Montagues feel they need to prove their loyalty to the warring elders. But when young Romeo falls hard for Juliet, they dream of a world where there could be peace between the families. But is there too much water under the bridge?

Beginners Please is the first Trafalgar Entertainment Trust project to be based in Trafalgar Theatre.

The programme focuses on social issues that may affect people's opportunities emerging in the theatre industry. For our pilot season, we have also partnered with charities 2020 Levels and Act On It to offer our cohort an Extended Project Qualification.