Colston Hall Presents BRISTOL TAKEOVER ONLINE Part 2

On Saturday 23 May over 8,000 people tuned in to support Bristol's music scene as Colston Hall teamed up with a host of the city's venues including Exchange, Trinity, The Louisiana and many others to live stream a 10-hour festival of local and national talent in the Bristol Takeover, raising over £11,500 for venues and artists. After the huge success of the first virtual festival, the collective is back for a Part 2 with another line up of incredible artists and partnering venues.

This live streamed festival will once again be free to watch via YouTube; however, organisers are asking that viewers donate what they would normally spend on a gig ticket via the event's CrowdFunder page. All donations will be split 50/50 to support participating artists and Bristol music venues in collaboration with Music Venue Trust's Save Our Venues campaign.

This time organisers are hoping to hit £20,000 in donations - which, as well as supporting artists and venues directly, will be used to create future digital music festivals in the autumn as well as a city-wide live Takeover event when venues are able to safely reopen.

The last online Bristol Takeover event was viewed by over 8,000 people, with over 650 people donating. Organisers are hoping to do even better this time around and beat their target as the impact of the outbreak is still likely to last a long time for artists and venues, as there are many pitfalls to moving safely back towards live events.

Todd Wills, Artistic Director at Colston Hall, said: "The first online Bristol Takeover was a huge success, supporting the incredible music scene we're fortunate enough to be a part of here in Bristol, and with the Coronavirus outbreak we wanted to move it online to keep celebrating and supporting live music. Bristol is a live music city, and we want to make sure it can stay that way.

"What's more, new talent is the lifeblood of our industry and without grassroots venues like The Louisiana and Exchange and many others, we wouldn't see these new artists develop. It's still an uncertain time for both venues and artists, despite the easing of lockdown, so working together and with Music Venue Trust on their Save Our Venues campaign, we hope to raise the funds that will ensure we still have a vibrant live music scene to return to."

Beverley Whitrick, Strategic Director of Music Venue Trust, said: "Grassroots Music Venues are an important part of the music ecosystem so MVT are always excited to see them championed by artists and other music industry professionals. Colston Hall and all the partners in the Bristol Takeover supporting each other like this is very welcome - together we can Save Our Venues!"

The broadcast will be available to view on-demand for one week after the event.

Visit https://www.colstonhall.org/shows/bristol-takeover-online-pt-2/ for info on how to watch and donate.

More about the Music Venue Trust's Save Our Venues campaign

Save Our Venues is a new national campaign to save hundreds of grassroots music venues at imminent risk of being closed down - permanently.

Without these independent venues the live music scene in the UK will die. These grassroots venues play a crucial role in the development of British music, nurturing local talent, providing a platform for artists to build their careers and develop their music and their performance skills. These venues also play a vital role in the cultural and economic vibrancy of any village, town or city.

Colston Hall is a PRS Foundation Talent Development partner in association with Youth Music and the Bristol Takeover Online is delivered with the grateful acknowledgement of this funding.

Line-up

We All Live Together / Daedelus / No Go Stop / Andy Sheppard / Mike Youé

COLSTON HALL LINEUP:

Afriquoi DJs

China Bears

Daedelus

Daniel Inzani

Javeon

Ngaio

No Go Stop

Mouse

Stereocilia

Twizzy

We All Live Together

RIVERTOWN 2020 TAKEOVER:

Beth Rowley / Drew Holcomb / Elles Bailey / Jarrod Dickenson / Southern Avenue

ST GEORGE'S BRISTOL TAKEOVER:

Hippo / Ladysmith Black Mambazo / Seckou Keita

EXCHANGE TAKEOVER:

Dogeyed / Immy / Sugar Horse / Toodles & The Hectic Pity

FLEECE TAKEOVER:

Andy Sheppard / Doreen Doreen / Mike Youé / Mumble Tide / October Drift / Yard Arms

BIMM TAKEOVER:

Charlie T Smith and Jodie Mellor / Eve Appleton / Mass House / Miss Kill

ROUGH TRADE TAKEOVER:

Chikaya / Grandmas House / Sun Spot

LOUISIANA TAKEOVER:

BAAST / Mutant Thoughts / Robbie & Mona

1% OF ONE TAKEOVER:

Benjamin Spike Saunders / Jayde Perkin + David McMillan / Katy J Pearson / Pet Shimmers

OLD ENGLAND TAKEOVER:

Suzuki

TRINITY TAKEOVER:

Bellatrix, Dizraeli, Lady Nade

In partnership with: The Louisiana, Thekla, The Fleece, Exchange, St George's Bristol, Trinity, The Old England, O2 Academy, Rough Trade + more

