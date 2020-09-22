Chelsea Physic Garden Presents THE YEAR OF THE MONKEY

The outdoor promenade theatre will take place in three settings, each chosen to illuminate different elements of the play.

Chelsea Physic Garden will present a unique performance of Claire Dowie's touching, comedic series, 'The Year of the Monkey' this October. The iconic three monologues will last for an hour and cover a 'Year of the Monkey', where a mother seeks to snap the monotony of her middle-class life; 'The Allotment', in which a community of pensioners accidentally create a radical commune; and 'Bonfire Night', in which a daughter looks for revenge. The performance will last for an hour in total.

"Chelsea Physic Garden is London's oldest botanic garden and at nearly 350 years old we've weathered plagues, world wars, floods and fires. We are determined to survive the challenge posed by COVID. We know that adaption is the key to survival. That's why, we've partnered with the award winning actor Jessica Regan to reimagine theatre performances and launch 'Physic Garden Players.' The Garden is committed to supporting the arts so that the actors are paid above Equity rates and the playwright will receive their licence fees. This is an experiment in how we can build an ecosystem of arts and culture that supports each other in an uncertain world." Tom Gilliford, Commercial Director at Chelsea Physic Garden

The outdoor promenade theatre will take place in three settings, each chosen to illuminate different elements of the play. The audience will be guided through the Garden by staff to each performance. Chelsea Physic Garden has introduced a series of safety measures to adhere to ongoing Government guidelines. This event will be no different; the audience will be capped at 25 with three performances taking place each hour. Watching the monologues at different times in the day (and night) will prove to be a totally reimagined experience. Real theatre in the age of Covid-19.

'New ways to bring theatre to audiences don't just have to be safe and socially distanced. They are also an opportunity to interrogate models of the past that have had their own limitations. I am so inspired by Chelsea Physic Garden with its stunning spaces and visionary team to tell bold and brilliant stories with care for all involved-actors and audience alike.' Jessica Regan, Actor Tickets cost £25 and visitors can book directly here:

https://www.chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk/theatre

