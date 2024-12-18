Chelsea Birkby to Debut Tour and New Special Winter 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After performing at Edinburgh Fringe (10 x 4 and 5-star reviews, Dave's Joke of the Fringe Top 10, ISH Comedy Award longlist, Nominee Best Show Comedian's Choice for the second year running), Chelsea Birkby embarks on her debut tour with This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky - a smart, silly, surprising show about lust for life, and also - ass.

Meanwhile, you can check out Chelsea's first ever Edinburgh Fringe show, No More Mr Nice Chelsea, on YouTube from Monday 23rd December - via https://www.youtube.com/@chelseabirkby

Chelsea has bipolar disorder. Allegedly. She doesn't think she has it anymore, but her doctor tells her that's a "classic sign". She's done a lot of things to overcome despair: try to go viral (good for mental health), appreciate art (National Gallery Top Trumps), read important texts (The Bible but also the Maroon 5 guy's sexts), watch YouTube workouts (literally just watch them) and try really hard to meditate (which only makes it worse). But what if it's not about doing, it's about being?

This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky is a show about choosing to be in the moment, a mind and a body. It's about embracing desire. Like, embracing it really, really hard.

With some help from the greatest minds - Camus, Kant and her Nan - Chelsea unpacks the big questions, like: can sexual objectification be empowering? How do we live the good life in an absurd world? And, why does ass mean so much in today's society?

Expect a collision of high and low brow, silliness and sorrow, tightly written jokes and conversational spontaneity.

Chelsea regularly performs her cerebral, cheeky and open-hearted stand-up at the UK's top comedy clubs (including Angel Comedy, Backyard and Komedia) and headlining beloved nights Jericho Comedy and XS Malarkey. She's regularly invited to perform in unconventional spaces (The National Gallery, Oxford Debating Hall, Cheltenham Literary Festival) as well at venues in the US, France and Germany. Chelsea also co-runs a sell-out monthly female-led stand-up night in Bristol with Eva Bindeman.

She was a finalist and runner-up in several prestigious comedy competitions including So You Think You're Funny and Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year. She was tour support for Helen Bauer, Ed Patrick, Celya AB and Fern Brady.

Chelsea has been seen on the BBC New Comedy Awards and heard on Radio 4's Sideways, Today, Radio 4 Extra's The Comedy Club and 5Live's Nihal Arthanayake, Times Radio and various podcasts including Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast Trusty Hogs with Helen Bauer and Catherine Bohart.

She's written for several series of BBC's Mock The Week and for BBC Radio 4. Her commentary has been featured in The Independent and in Metro.

Chelsea's highly acclaimed debut, No More Mr Nice Chelsea (10 x 4.5 and 4-star reviews), won Best Debut (Amused Moose Awards), was nominated for Best Show (Comedian's Choice Awards) was mentioned on BBC Radio 4's The Today Programme, was listed in the funniest jokes of the fringe in The Times (twice!) and The Telegraph, and transferred for a sell-out run at London's Soho Theatre. This Is Life, Cheeky Cheeky was Chelsea's second Edinburgh Fringe hour and was created with direction from Daniel Emery and Molly Stacey. It received 10 x 4 and 5-star reviews, a placing in the Dave's Joke of the Fringe Top 10, nominations for the ISH Comedy Award and, for the second year running, Best Show Comedian's Choice, as well as featuring in the Best Jokes of the Fringe collections for The Times, The Telegraph and the Edinburgh Evening News.

Chelsea's first hour show, No More Mr Nice Chelsea, will be available on YouTube on Monday 23rd December via https://www.youtube.com/@chelseabirkby

Comments