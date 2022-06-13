Celebrate Pride With The Royal Opera House With Upcoming Events in July

Celebrate Pride with the Royal Opera House and enjoy a range of events and activities this July, commemorating LGBTQ+ creatives and campaigners and examining the many challenges faced by the community over the past 50 years.

On Friday 1 July 2022, a free, live-streamed panel event - ROH Insight: Pride - will look back on the events of the last half century. Soprano Ella Taylor will be joined by Eleanor Perry, Dan Gillespie Sells and other special guests to acknowledge the great contribution that LGBTQ+ artists have made to the arts world and how, in turn, the arts have given this community a space in which to flourish. The event is part of the Royal Opera House's wider Insights programme, which includes live streamed events, open rehearsals, pre-performance talks and participatory workshops. It will be hosted by Rikki Beadle-Blair, and will begin at 7:30pm BST. Tickets to watch in person are available to buy on our website, and the event will be broadcast live on the ROH YouTube Channel for free.

On Sunday 10 July 2022, we will host the next event in our Family Sundays programme. Running across two sessions, morning and afternoon, Pride Family Sunday will offer a range of activities suitable for all. Children, their parents and carers can enjoy Duckie, a reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's The Ugly Ducking by critically acclaimed cabaret star Le Gateau Chocolate; a commissioned dance piece by Thick and Tight and Corali Dance, featuring soundscapes by queer staff and artists from the Royal Opera House; a new work about Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears; and a range of activities and workshops across the day. Tickets cost £10.

We will also be running weekly Pride of the ROH tours across July, specially designed to recognise the rich contributions made by LGBTQ+ icons - from pioneering composers to talented choreographers - across ROH's celebrated history. Each 1hr 15 min tour is unique, but all explore queer themes, productions and the lives of those who have helped fundamentally shape ROH's artistic legacy. Tickets cost £16.

Pride month aims to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues, challenge prejudice and continue the fight for equality, with a keen focus on the artistic and creative industries.