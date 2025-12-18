AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH Will Return to London

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An Evening Without Kate Bush, the award-winning cult cabaret made by Sarah-Louise Young & Russell Lucas, will return to London following critically acclaimed sold out tours of Australia and New Zealand. This marks the first time the two-act version of the show has been performed in the West End featuring additional material and songs.

Performances are at Underbelly Boulevard, 6 Walker's Court, London W1F 0BT, and will run Tuesday 14 - Sunday 26 April, 2026.

Enter Strange Phenomena, howl with the Hounds Of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. Kate's not there, but you are. This award-winning cult cabaret pays glorious tribute to the music, fans and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

From releasing Wuthering Heights aged just 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics.

Through it all her fans have stayed strong. Whether you've been a ‘Fish Person' for decades or recently joined the shoal via Stranger Things, release your inner Bush and celebrate at this joyful, unique and mind-blowing show.

Featuring classic hits Running Up That Hill, Cloudbusting and The Man With The Child In His Eyes, the show also throws in some unexpected B-sides and bootlegs alongside unique takes on songs like This Woman's Work and Babooshka.

Winner of the Best Cabaret Award at the 2025 Adelaide Fringe, An Evening Without Kate Bush has grown into a global phenomenon. Performed almost 400 times to date, it has sold out venues as large as the 800-seat Sheffield Crucible and headlined the theatre tent at Glastonbury Festival - twice.

Who knows, maybe one day the real Kate Bush will slip into the audience and make it an evening with Kate Bush!

With the season final of Stranger Things on Netflix dropping on New Year's Day and the Margot Robbie remake of Wuthering Heights arriving on February 13, An Evening Without Kate Bush looks set to delight a whole new legion of fans for many years to come'.

Sarah-Louise Young is an actress, writer, director and renowned cabaret artist. She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, with whom she won an Olivier Award. Over 20 years of touring she has performed internationally, including Off Broadway and four seasons at the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival, and closer to home with her solo shows, such as Cabaret Whore and The Silent Treatment. She has won numerous awards including The Stage Award for acting.