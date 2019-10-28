Cats-sting Revealed For Belgrade Theatre Panto PUSS IN BOOTS

Festive fare might not be on the menu many places yet this year, but with only a month to go until Puss in Boots opens at the Belgrade Theatre, Birmingham's Kitty Café has been serving Christmas Puddings early thanks to a special visit from the stars of this year's panto.

Bravely venturing beyond the borders of their village of Baggy Bottom on the Bog, mother-and-son team Matilda and Simon Pudding set off for the UK's second city to seek a fearless feline to join their fight against the evil ogre who's been terrorising their hometown.

Breakfast drinks in hand, the Puddings called on cats of all sizes, shapes and colours to audition for the title role in Puss in Boots. Any cat cast would need to be a triple threat - fashionable, ferocious and fast-thinking, able to quickly cook up cunning plans on its paws.

Sadly, it simply wasn't to be - none of the keen kitties at the café were quite Matilda's cup of tea, and Simon certainly felt a few of them were milking it! Dashing as they were, others were just too easily distracted by Dreamies to be trusted with feats of daring-do.

Luckily, the perfect Puss was finally found not in the animal kingdom, but in the human one, with Joanna Thorne getting her claws on the coveted role, making a welcome return to Coventry after her stint as the handsome prince in last year's Belgrade pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

Once again written and directed by Iain Lauchlan, who also stars as Dame Matilda Pudding, this year's show marks Lauchlan's 25th year in panto at the Belgrade Theatre, as well as the first time that Puss in Boots has been performed there since 1991! With a career spanning over 40 years in the entertainment industry, Lauchlan is best known as the writer of the BAFTA-winning series The Tweenies, but has also worked on a range of other popular television shows, including Playschool, Fingermouse, Playdays, Storytime and Fun Song Factory.

Lauchlan's long-term comedy partner-in-crime Craig Hollingsworth is also back for 2019 as Matilda's son, Simon, starring alongside Miriam Grace Edwards as Princess Sophia and David Gilbrook as her father, King Colin. Attempting to foil their plans will be Peter Watts as the Ogre's wicked henchman, Victor Grabbit, while Aimee Louise Bevan plays the friendly Fairy Flutterby, helping our heroes to defeat the dastardly duo. Completing the cast in ensemble roles will be Ema Astarloa, Dylan Jones and Daniel Teague, supported by a Junior Chorus of local kids aged 9-16.

Featuring all the amazing sets, colourful costumes and seasonal silliness that make a trip to the Belgrade panto an unmissable festive treat, this thrilling adventure tail promises to make Christmas in Coventry the cat's pyjamas. Tickets are already selling fast, so there's no time to paws in getting hold of yours!

Puss in Boots shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Wednesday 27 November until Saturday 11 January. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





