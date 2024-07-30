Cast and Tour Dates Set For THE HISTORY BOYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been announced for the 20th Anniversary production of Alan Bennett’s modern classic The History Boys which will open at Theatre Royal Bath with performances from Thursday 22 August – Saturday 31 August prior to a national tour, including dates in Truro, Nottingham, Plymouth, Cheltenham, Cambridge, Coventry, Malvern, Aberdeen and Richmond.

The cast will include Simon Rouse as Hector, Milo Twomey as Headmaster, Gillian Bevanas Mrs. Lintott and Bill Milner as Irwin. The students are played by Archie Christoph-Allenas Dakin, Lewis Cornay as Posner, Teddy Hinde as Timms, Yazdan Qafouri as Scripps, Ned Costello as Rudge, Mahesh Parmar as Akthar, Tashinga Bepete as Crowther, Curtis Kemlo as Lockwood and Zrey Sholapurkar as ensemble, many of whom are making their professional stage debuts.

A-Level results day. Cutlers’ Grammar School. 1980s Sheffield.

Eight unruly teenagers burst into adulthood with the best grades their school has ever seen,and their sights are set on something higher: to study at the most famous academic institutions in the world - Oxford and Cambridge. But their teachers can’t agree how best to tutor them. There’s Hector - the maverick English teacher who believes in culture for its own sake; Irwin - the shrewd supply teacher full of soundbites; Felix - the headmaster obsessed with league tables and Mrs Lintott - the History teacher who thinks her colleagues are all fools.

The History Boys follows this bright bunch of boys in pursuit of sex, sport and a place at university, lifting the lid on staffroom rivalries and the anarchy of adolescence.

The History Boys is the winner of over 30 major international awards. The original production at the National Theatre which opened in 2004 before international tour and film adaptation, starred the late Richard Griffiths and launched the careers of James Corden, Dominic Cooper, Russell Tovey, and Jamie Parker among others.

Alan Bennett has been a household name in British theatre for more than fifty years. His numerous plays include Habeas Corpus, Single Spies, The Madness of George III, Talking Heads and The Lady in the Van.

This creative team for this timely revival includes Director Seán Linnen, Set and Costume Designer Grace Smart, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Composer, Arranger & Sound Designer Russell Ditchfield, Movement Director Chi-San Howard, Casting Director Matilda James CDG, Musical Director Eamonn O’Dwyer, Assistant Director Emily Oulton.

Tour Dates

Thursday 22 August – Saturday 31 August 2024

NATIONAL PRESS NIGHT Wednesday 28 August 7pm

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

Tuesday 3 September – Saturday 7 September 2024

Hall For Cornwall

hallforcornwall.co.uk

Tuesday 10 September - Saturday 14 September 2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal

trch.co.uk

Tuesday 17 September - Saturday 21 September 2024

Plymouth Theatre Royal

theatreroyal.com

Tuesday 24 September - Saturday 28 September 2024

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

everymantheatre.org.uk

Tuesday 1 October - Saturday 5 October 2024

Cambridge Arts Theatre

cambridgeartstheatre.com

Tuesday 8 October - Saturday 12 October 2024

Coventry Belgrade Theatre

belgrade.co.uk

Tuesday 15 October - Saturday 19 October 2024

Malvern Theatre

malvern-theatres.co.uk

Tuesday 22 October - Saturday 26 October 2024

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

Tuesday 29 October - Saturday 2 November 2024

Richmond Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Comments