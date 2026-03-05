BRAINIAC LIVE To Tour The UK Following Olivier Award Win

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BRAINIAC LIVE, the stage adaptation of the television series Brainiac: Science Abuse, will tour the United Kingdom in 2026 following its 2025 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Family Show win.

Produced by Dan Colman Creative with Dan Colman, the live show blends theatrical spectacle with science demonstrations designed for family audiences. The tour follows a recent holiday run at Birmingham Town Hall and will precede a future West End engagement, with details still to be announced.

The production presents large-scale science experiments performed live on stage, including demonstrations with liquid nitrogen, vortex smoke rings, spinning carbon dioxide chairs, and exploding hydrogen balloons.

The tour will visit venues including Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (March 31), The Hafren (April 1), Hull New Theatre (April 2), Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (April 7), Watford Palace Theatre (April 11), Marlowe Theatre (April 13), Mayflower Studios (May 26), Bristol Old Vic (May 28–29), and Belgrade Theatre (June 20), with additional performances scheduled later in the year including Theatre Royal Brighton (July 4), Grand Opera House York (September 13), and venues in Barnstaple, Chelmsford, Poole, Basingstoke, Bradford, and Peterborough.

The show will also appear throughout 2026 at Butlins locations in Minehead, Skegness, and Bognor Regis during school holiday periods.

First staged in 2008, BRAINIAC LIVE has toured internationally and performed in venues including the Sydney Opera House, as well as engagements in Hong Kong, Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Barcelona, and at Expo 2020 Dubai. A recent bilingual English–Arabic production was also presented in Saudi Arabia.

The creative team includes Creative Director Andy Joyce and designer Damian Stanton, with a rotating company of presenters and performers.

Dan Colman said the Olivier Award win marked a milestone for the production and signaled a busy year ahead for the show as it returns to touring and plans a future West End run.

BRAINIAC LIVE is recommended for ages five and up.