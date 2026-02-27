UK Premiere of DONALD Comes to Theatre Royal Bath

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Sustainable Entertainment will present the UK premiere production of the latest play from the writer of the worldwide hit The Lehman Trilogy. DONALD is at the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath from Friday 6 November to Saturday 5 December 2026.

How do you become the most powerful man in the world? Before becoming the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald John Trump strode like a colossus through the worlds of property development, golf courses, hotels, the media and reality television. Only when there were no more worlds to conquer did he turn to... the world.

From the writer of the international theatrical phenomenon The Lehman Trilogy comes DONALD, a brilliantly entertaining portrayal of the man behind the myth and his relentless quest to become the most winningest winner in history.

The astonishing success of The Lehman Trilogy saw Stefano Massini become the only Italian writer in history to receive a Tony Award. Translated into 24 languages and an English novelisation, it won five Tony Awards including Best Play.

Adaptor and Director of DONALD, Sean Foley, is a double Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee. His stage work includes co-adapting and directing Dr Strangelove; directing the Olivier nominated The Upstart Crow; adapting and directing The Painkiller, starring Kenneth Branagh and Rob Brydon; and directing the Olivier Award winning Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense. He is co-director, with producer Chloe Naldrett, of the new theatrical production company Sustainable Entertainment.

Casting and further creative team are still to be announced.