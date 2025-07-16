Cast Set For THE RED ROGUE OF BALA at Theatr Clwyd

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatr Clwyd has announced the cast for the hotly anticipated world premiere of The Red Rogue of Bala, the debut play from playwright Chris Ashworth-Bennion. This gripping new darkly comic drama will run from 3 – 22 November at Theatr Clwyd.

Directed by Dan Jones, Artistic Director of Cardiff's acclaimed The Other Room, The Red Rogue of Bala is a story of power, community and change, based on notorious local jailbreaker, poacher and thief, Coch Bach y Bala, and set with war looming on the horizon.

Playing the central role of Coch Bach y Bala is Simon Holland Roberts, whose wide-ranging career spans Coronation Street as well as stage appearances at Donmar Warehouse, Chichester Festival Theatre, National Theatre Wales and Northern Broadsides.

Joining a stellar ensemble of Welsh talent is Maxine Evans, well known for her roles in Stella (Sky), Call The Midwife, Torchwood, Casualty, Holby City and EastEnders, alongside Anglesey's Julian Lewis Jones, whose screen credits include Justice League, Clint Eastwood's Invictus, HBO's House of the Dragon, Stella, Torchwood, The Tudors, Foyle's War and Hinterland.

Also in the cast is Rhys Ap Trefor, familiar to audiences from his long-running role in Pobol y Cwm and his performances in Hinterland/Y Gwyll, Gwaith/Cartref and Dal Y Mellt/Roughcut for S4C and Netflix. His stage work includes acclaimed productions at Sherman Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Wyn Bowen Harries, Artistic Director of Cwmni Pendraw, joins the company with TV credits including Rownd a Rownd, Hinterland/Y Gwyll, Coronation Street and Pobol y Cwm.

Also appearing is Theo Woolford, currently on a UK tour of Dial M For Mayhem and known for his work on Alan Partridge – And Did Those Feet, and Mia Khan, who appeared in BBC Two's Mammoth and recently understudied in Sam Mendes' The Motive and the Cue at The National Theatre.

Making his professional Welsh stage debut is Geraint De Carvalho, a recent graduate of East 15 Acting School, whose past credits include The Cherry Orchard, Betrayal and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Completing the cast is Qasim Mahmood, with an impressive stage CV including performances at the RSC, Hampstead Theatre, Birmingham Rep and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.