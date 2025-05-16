Cast Set For SOHO FANTASY at Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This May Revudeville invites you to step inside a world of glamour, stunts, and seduction with the return of Soho Fantasy - a high-voltage variety show for one night only on at Underbelly Boulevard Soho.

A dazzling celebration of Soho's vibrant entertainment history, Soho Fantasy is a love letter to the legendary show parlours of Soho's golden years - reimagined for modern audiences with a bold mix of show-stopping showgirls, seductive burlesque, and mind-bending circus feats.

Lineup:

Amazi - Guinness World Record-holding hula hoop artist, spinning up a storm with her unmatched skill and style.

Felipe Reyes - Daredevil extraordinaire, delivering death-defying circus stunts that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Joe Keeley - The aerial wonder whose gravity-defying grace will leave you spellbound.

Jolie Papillon - Burlesque royalty and international sensation, bringing vintage glamour and sultry sophistication.

Heiress Blackstone - Soho's fiercest drag queen and your fabulous hostess for the night, blending wit, warmth, and wickedness.

The performance is on May 30 at 9:30 PM.

