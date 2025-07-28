Cast Set For SHAKE IT UP BABY! at the Epstein Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for a new musical about The Beatles’ Hamburg years which is set to be premiered at the Epstein Theatre this autumn. Liverpool playwright Ian Salmon’s Shake It Up Baby! will be staged at the Hanover Street venue from 26 September to 11 October.

Tickets are now on sale priced from £22.50.

Liverpool favourite Andrew Schofield has previously been announced to appear as the band’s first manager Allan Williams. He is set to be joined by a talented cast of young actor-musicians including Michael Hawkins as John Lennon, Guy Freeman as Paul McCartney, James Jackson as George Harrison and Nick Sheedy who will appear as both Pete Best and Ringo Starr.

The stellar line-up is completed by Kieran Andrew, Andrew Copperthwaite, Grace Galloway, Connor Simkins and Jess Smith.

In August 1960, five teenage lads – who thought they knew all the world but had no idea – jumped in the back of a van and left their homes in Liverpool to head to the most dangerous city in Europe. From there? They changed the entire world.

This is a story about how the worst group in Liverpool became the greatest group the globe has ever seen: a story about what it took to allow The Beatles to become THE BEATLES.

It’s a tale of dreamers, visionaries, of sex and drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, love and loss, hope and failure and absolute success.

It’s the story of The Beatles’ two years in Hamburg, told with the classics of American rock ‘n’ roll they played across the Indra, Kaiserkeller and the Star Club, as well as here at home at the Cavern and Litherland Town Hall.

Shake It Up Baby! will give you a new view on the start of a story you only think you know.

Andrew Schofield appears as Allan Williams. The Liverpool theatre legend originated the role of the Narrator in Blood Brothers. His stage work includes Lennon, Lost Soul, Brick up the Mersey Tunnels, various Christmas shows and Our Day Out – the Musical (Liverpool’s Royal Court). Screen credits include This City is Ours, Cilla, Help, Boys from the Blackstuff, Scully and Sid and Nancy.

Michael Hawkins is John Lennon. The Liverpool actor and musician has been seen on stage in productions including The Peaceful Hour at Liverpool’s Royal Court and Lennon: Through a Glass Onion. His screen credits include Cilla, The Bank of Dave, Weeping Willow and The Long Forgotten.

Guy Freeman plays Paul McCartney. His stage credits include Girls Don’t Play Guitars and Scouse Pacific at Liverpool’s Royal Court, The Commitments (UK and Ireland tour) and Return to the Forbidden Planet.

James Jackson is George Harrison. The Liverpool singer-songwriter and actor trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) and has been active in the music industry since his teenage years, gaining early recognition through BBC Introducing aged 14. He is a self-taught producer and performer known for his engaging live shows and various musical collaborations. His stage credits include Rent (LIPA).

Nick Sheedy plays Pete Best, Ringo Starr and others. Nick, from Liverpool, is a drummer and actor whose theatre credits include Venus Rising, Bestbeat and more. His experience spans musical theatre and live performance.

Kieran Andrew is Stuart Sutcliffe and Brian Epstein. Kieran trained at Mountview and has performed in Only Fools and Horses the Musical and taken part in a workshop for Trainspotting the musical.

Andrew Copperthwaite appears as Lord Woodbine and others. Recent stage credits for the theatre performer and musician, who is originally from Liverpool, include Twelfth Night for Regent’s Park and A Thong for Europe at Liverpool’s Royal Court. He was also part of the BRIT Award-winning group Jungle.

Grace Galloway will play Rosi, Astrid and others. The Liverpool performer’s theatre and TV credits include G’wed, Priscilla – the Party and Blood Brothers (UK tour).

Connor Simkins plays George Martin, Bruno Koschmider, Klaus Voorman, Howie Casey and others. Connor is a physical and comedic performer with national and international touring credits. Recent roles include Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice (UK and Ireland tour), leap puppeteer in McFly’s touring children’s musical and Frank in the musical feature film Perfectly Frank available on Amazon.

And Jess Smith is Beryl, Bettina and Ringo’s Mum. Jess is currently appearing in The Legend of Rooney’s Ring at Liverpool’s Royal Court, and credits also include the UK tour of Blood Brothers. She is a Liverpool-born actor, singer and dancer.

Shake it up Baby! will be directed by Stephen Fletcher.

Meanwhile the creative team also includes the Olivier Award-nominated Carrie-Anne Ingrouille as dance consultant, Olivier Award-nominated George Francis as arranger and musical director, with set and costume design by Alfie Heywood and sound design by Kate Harvey. Associate designer is Christopher McCourt, and musical associate is James Breckon.

Lead producer on the Shake It Up Baby! Ltd production is Scott Millaney, co-founder of the multi-award-winning MGMM Studios which pioneered the music video genre and shot more than 1,500 videos for global stars including Sir Elton John, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Duran Duran, the Rolling Stones and Whitney Houston, as well as being responsible for a host of other 70s and 80 video classics such as Ultravox’s Vienna, Queen’s I Want to Break Free, Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler, M’s Pop Musik and the seminal Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles.

Shake It Up Baby! director Stephen Fletcher said today: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to reveal our full cast for the world premiere of Ian Salmon’s Shake It Up Baby! It’s been remarkable during the audition process to see the sheer breadth and depth of talent here in Liverpool, and I know all the young actors and musicians who have been chosen will be fantastic in their roles.

“Shake It Up Baby! is an exciting story about The Beatles’ time from Liverpool to Hamburg and on the brink of fame and fortune. It’s a story of success, love, fate, but also sadness.

“I’m looking forward to getting into the rehearsal room now and working with the whole brilliant team of creatives to bring Ian’s amazing story to life – and to ensure we ‘mach schau’, as Bruno Koschmider would say, for audiences at the Epstein Theatre.”

Epstein Theatre general manager Anthony Proctor added: “We’re hugely proud to be staging the world premiere of Shake It Up Baby! at the Epstein this autumn and I can’t wait to see these brilliant Liverpool actors and musicians twisting and shouting on our stage.”

The theatre’s full autumn schedule will be launched with a special Gala Night on Friday, 19 September - Brian Epstein’s birthday – featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark reopened in April after a two-year closure and has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.