Cast Announced For LITTLE SAUSAGE at the Other Palace Studio

The cast has been announced for Little Sausage; a new musical is coming to The Other Palace Studio in March 2022. Tickets for Little Sausage are on sale now!

Dan Bravo (he/him) will play Isaac, Owen Clayton (he/they) will play Junior / Dave / Ensemble and Joanna Clarke (she/her) will play Cassie / Elliot / Ensemble.

Tanya Truman, the producer of Little Sausage, said, "Coming from a performing background myself, I know how difficult it can be to get noticed for projects. As a producer, I am passionate about working with incredibly talented people. I work hard with my creative team to look at fresh talent instead of selective based on where they may have trained, what credits they have, or how many Instagram followers they have.

With Little Sausage being verbatim and 100% based on live interviews of people's experiences with veganism, it was essential to find actors who were excellent multi rollers to embody these people as authentically as possible."

Directed by Annabelle Hollingdale (From Here, Spring Awakening), Little Sausage is a new verbatim musical about the nation's most controversial Sausage. It uses the real words of 'real' men to explore toxic masculinity, plant-based dating, and the game-changing Gregg's vegan sausage roll.

Little Sausage is a new verbatim musical about the relationship between veganism and masculinity.

Annabelle Hollingdale, director of Little Sausage, said, "Little Sausage is as zany as it is sincere and evocative as it is entertaining. As a director, I am most drawn to text seated in naturalism, and it doesn't get more naturalistic than real words spoken by real people. As a vegan, I find this musical painfully and comically Indicative of conversions I have had and heard first hand, and I'm thrilled to be able to invite an audience to share in this."



With music and lyrics by Joshua Fowley and book Deborah Vogt, Little Sausage follows a Yorkshire lad and how his relationship with friends and family changes during his journey from cheese addict to animal activist!

Tickets are available now via The Other Palace website.