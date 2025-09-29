Calum Lill Will Lead Panto Cast at New Oak Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coronation Street star Calum Lill is set to embark on a giant adventure this Christmas as he headlines a pantomime at a new Scarisbrick venue. Jack and the Beanstalk comes to the Oak Theatre at Scarisbrick Hall near Ormskirk from Saturday 13 – Wednesday 24 December. Tickets are on sale now priced from £14.

Calum, who trod the Weatherfield cobbles as the Street's bad boy Joel Deering, Calum will play the evil Fleshcreep in the lavish panto which is presented by Anton Benson Productions Ltd.

And he will be joined on the Oak Theatre stage by legendary pantomime dame David Dale who appears as Dame Trott. The cast is completed by real-life couple Danny Childs and Sue Fulton as Jack Trott and Princess Jill, Mary Shanker as Mary the Fairy and Michael Lawless as King Bling.

When Jack Trott swaps the family cow for a bag of beans, his mum isn't best pleased. But when the beans sprout…and keep growing, they lead to the tallest of adventures in the clouds.

Can Jack outwit the wily Fleshcreep and rescue his sweetheart Princess Jill from the clutches of the giant? Or will he fee-fi-fo fumble his chance to be a hero? There's only one way to find out.

Audiences can expect two-and-a-half hours of toe-tapping song and dance, colourful costumes, fantastic sets – encompassing the venue's 4k digital wall, and stunning special effects all wrapped up in a hilarious laugh-a-minute script.

Calum Lill is best known for playing Coronation Street villain Joel Deering who met a sticky end at the heart of a dramatic whodunit which kept soap viewers on the edge of their seats. His other screen credits include PC Carlton Smith in Hollyoaks and roles in Doctors and Holby City. His stage credits include The Sociable Plover at London's Old Red Lion. And he returns to the role of Fleshcreep after playing him last Christmas in Bournemouth.

Meanwhile when he is not causing drama on screen, he loves bringing stories to life on stage and helping other actors through his coaching company Screen Ready.

Calum said today: “I loved my time playing Fleshcreep last Christmas, so I'm excited to return to the role this season and also to be able to perform in such a fantastic new space like the Oak Theatre. I can guarantee audiences plenty of laughs, magic and festive cheer.

“Pantomime is often the first time a child is introduced to the thrill of live theatre, and I remember myself as a small boy being absolutely mesmerised by Peter Pan. I'm looking forward to getting back on stage as the baddie – bring on the booing!”

The Oak Theatre is a stunning new state-of-the-art 390-seat venue situated in the sweeping grounds of the award-winning Scarisbrick Hall School.

It champions bold storytelling and boundary-pushing performances, bringing together visionary creatives and engaged audiences to shape the future of live entertainment.

The theatre has partnered with veteran panto producer Anton Benson Productions to present its first professional pantomime on the stage. ABP produces successful Christmas pantomimes for five other venues across the North West in addition to providing Easter pantos for more than 15 venues across the UK each spring.

The company has worked with many big-name stars including Les Dennis, John Thomson, Kerry Katona, Mark Labbett, Su Pollard and Basil Brush.

Producer Anton Benson said today: “We're delighted to add the Oak Theatre to our Christmas panto family, and that we have a Coronation Street icon to launch our first year.

“It's always exciting to help a new venue build a pantomime audience and we're looking forward to bringing our brand of laughter and pantomime magic to Scarisbrick.”

Oak Theatre general manager Tom Cain said: “I'm thrilled to announce Oak Theatre's first ever pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, which will fill the auditorium with laughter this Christmas. Anton Benson is a hugely respected and experienced panto production company which delivers top quality entertainment, so I know our audiences are in for a real festive treat.

“Along with the public performances there will be six schools-only shows during the run, plus an adults-only night, so I can guarantee a good time for all, whether you're four or 94.”

Schools' performances will take place during the day from 15 – 19 December. Contact enquiries@oaktheatre.co.uk