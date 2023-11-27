CIRQUE ENCHANTMENT Will Embark on UK Tour in January

The critically acclaimed magical and mystical world of Cirque Enchantment is back by popular demand with a limited UK tour. The tour opens at The Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 27 January 2024 before visiting Leicester, Lincoln, Peterborough and Bournemouth.

A dynamic fairytale for all the family. Cirque Enchantment see's a little girl with a big imagination enter a frozen circus wonderland and a mysterious path of good versus evil. Meeting an array of weird, wonderful and talented characters along the way. This magical production features superb choreography, breathtaking live vocals and mesmerising circus performers. With an eclectic and iconic musical soundtrack including Wings, Mad World, Sweet Dreams, The Show Must Go On, Relight My Fire, Chandelier, I'll Put A Spell On You and many more.

Following a number fo residencies Cirque enchantment last toured in 2018 to great acclaim with audiences hailing it as "Hypnotic, Mesmerising and an escape for reality" and "A brilliant, magical, entertaining show, we will be booking again"

Stuart Glover Creative Director & Producer said “Cirque Enchantment is a show which allows the audience to switch off and enter a world of creativity and imagination in a magical and ethereal adventure which has delighted audiences across the UK & Europe . We're very excited to be performing this beautiful show in 2024”.

The perfect tonic to the winter blues, prepare to escape reality and be enchanted and mesmerised with this perfect treat for the whole family.

For more information and tickets visit Click Here

Tour Dates

21 January - Northampton Royal & Derngate - 3pm & 7pm - www.royalandderngate.co.uk

02 February - Leicester De Montfort Hall – 7pm - www.demontforthall.co.uk

18 February - Lincoln New Theatre Royal – 3pm - www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

22 February - Peterborough New Theatre – 7pm – www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

24 February - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre – 7.30pm - www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk