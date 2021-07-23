CHANGING DESTINY at Young Vic Cancels First Preview Due to Company Member Needing to Isolate

The Young Vic has announced that it has cancelled its first preview of Changing Destiny due to a company member needing to isolate. Ticketholders will be contacted by the box office team later today with options.

Some sad news: Due to one of our company members needing to isolate, we have cancelled our first preview of Changing Destiny. Our Box Office team will be in touch with ticket holders today. pic.twitter.com/yKqoeBKDqe - Young Vic (@youngvictheatre) July 23, 2021

Joan Iyiola (Duchess of Malfi, RSC) and Ashley Zhangazha (Tina The Musical, West End) star in Changing Destiny. This epic new stage adaptation of the 4,000-year-old Egyptian poem about the Warrior King Sinuhe is written by Booker Prize-winner Ben Okri.

Vividly brought to life with design by acclaimed architect Sir David Adjaye, and directed by Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, this radical in-the-round staging of one of the earliest known literary texts explores the essence of humanity and the complexities of immigration.

Changing Destiny is Written by Ben Okri and Directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, with Set and Costume Design by Sir David Adjaye and Adjaye Associates, Lighting Design by Jackie Shemesh, Sound Design by XANA, Projection Design by Duncan McLean, Composition by Tunde Jegede, Movement Direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, with Jerwood Assistant Director Khadifa Wong and Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director Xanthus Peters.

Captioned performance: 29 July, 7.30pm

Relaxed performance: 17 August, 7.30pm

Audio Described performance: 19 August, 7.30pm

Changing Destiny is the first show to be broadcast through Best Seat in Your House, the Young Vic's immersive multi-camera broadcast experience.

Further information, including streaming ticket information, will be shared in July.

Tickets for performances of Changing Destiny are on sale now, starting at £10.