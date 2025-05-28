Bush Theatre Reveals New ALT-B Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Unique events from the most exciting up-and-coming talent, ALT B (aka Alternative Bush) is a platform for creatives, makers, and performers across art forms. It sees the Bush hand over its spaces to a diverse range of artists, including musicians, poets, spoken word and drag artists, hosting events that pop up all over the building.

This season includes ongoing partnerships with Elina Saleh's Talking People and A The Poet's Poetry & Me Live, as well as a new partnership with New Earth Theatre to present a showcase of work from their 30th Anniversary Incubator.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

21 June at 7.30 pm

Attic

Compass Collective

Pillow forts, fairy lights, potions, and magic. This all-female reading of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream will show you how girlhood can change the world.

On the 21st of June, Compass Collective will be holding a number of simultaneous readings and performances of this iconic Shakespeare play to raise money for Refugee Week. This year's theme is “Community as a Superpower”, so the creators of this show decided to draw inspiration from the community they know best. In addition to poverty and other issues that all refugees may face, female refugees face an added layer of oppression from gender discrimination. And yet, despite everything that makes being a woman, or underrepresented gender, difficult, there is something beautifully unique and magical about “girlhood” - even when this is something that is discovered as an adult.

Proceeds from this performance will be donated to Compass Collective; accompanying their GoFundMe, which can be found at: https://gofund.me/12aa34ba

Tickets: £15.00, concessions £10.00, feeling generous £20.00

Elina Saleh presents Talking People

23-27 June at 7 pm

Studio

After six sell-out shows at The Bush, the five-star hit Talking People returns this June for another series of improvised theatre.

Talking People invites you to join them in their one-off theatrical experience that sees some of the industry's finest actors at work exploring the complexities of human relationships, the stories they create, and the universal themes they uncover. This show offers a unique opportunity to witness storytelling in its purest form—alive, unpredictable, and rooted in truth.

If you've seen them before, you'll know that the show is a totally unique evening of artistic expressions, and if this is your first time, get ready for an unforgettable night of theatre.

Join them in the movement to redefine how stories are created and experienced on stage.

Tickets: £20.00, concessions £15.00, feeling generous £25.00

THEGDNEWSCHANNEL presents Come As You Are

14 July & 29 August at 8 pm

Studio

An intimate, stripped-back showcase celebrating raw talent and lending a platform to emerging artists across a variety of disciplines.

Curated and hosted by Yemi Yohannes, this evening features a line up of poets, singers, movement artists, musicians, rappers, monologues, and more. The theme of this event is vulnerability, inviting artists to share work that's personal and close to their hearts, making for a night of togetherness and authenticity.

THEGDNEWSCHANNEL believes in the power of human connection over status and profile, creating a space where we are all people first and foremost. There are two wildcard slots available for anyone who wishes to perform. Sign up at the door for your chance to take the stage.

Join them for a memorable evening of exceptional talent, live music, and the opportunity to make meaningful new connections. Swap your living room for theirs! Come as you are, and be part of something special.

Tickets: £10.00, concessions £5.00, feeling generous £15.00

Mohammedally Al Hashemi presents Lost in Pavilion (Muslim Writers' Night)

15 July at 7 pm

Studio

Lost in Pavilion is a vibrant celebration of Muslim storytelling, poetry, and performance, bringing together diverse voices from across the literary and artistic landscape.

This special night showcases an inspiring line-up of writers, spoken word artists, and nasheed performers, creating a space where words and melodies intertwine to tell powerful stories of identity, faith, and creativity.

From thought-provoking poetry and immersive storytelling to soul-stirring nasheeds, the evening highlights the richness and depth of Muslim expression. Whether through rhythmic verses, heartfelt prose, or melodic devotion, Lost in Pavilion offers a platform for both emerging and established artists to share their craft in an intimate and welcoming setting.

More than just a performance, this event is a celebration of community, creativity, and cultural heritage. Join them for an unforgettable night of words, rhythm, and resonance, where voices rise, stories unfold, and connections are made.

Tickets: £15.00, concessions £10.00, feeling generous £20.00

Estelle Biyiha presents Tap and Dance

17 July at 7 pm

Attic

‘When brotherhood transforms into rivalry and despair'.

Tap and Dance is about a mother who passes on her passion for tap dancing to her children. Despite a tragic life, the main character's story shows that nothing is ever lost. The programme will feature a reading of Act 1 of the play, followed by a singing and tap-dancing performance.

Tickets: £10.00, concessions £5.00, feeling generous £15.00

BackRoom presents Samples

18 & 19 July at 6 pm

Studio

‘Story, in my opinion, is for the people. It is a revolutionary act, which is inherently for the people. So why do we not consult them when we write? Have you ever wanted to grab the writer of a play and ask them, "WHY OH WHY DID YOU HAVE THE CHARACTER DO THIS?" Well, now you can.'

Samples is a showcase of sections from never-before-seen plays, curated specifically from the BackRoom Writers Workshop. Each writer introduces their piece before a sample is performed live by professional actors. The writer will then return to the stage for a discussion between writer and audience, where the audience can offer their thoughts.

Mohammedally Al Hashemi presents Caught In The Act

Tickets: £15.00, concessions £10.00, feeling generous £20.00

28 & 30 August at 7 pm

Studio

Caught In The Act returns for two exclusive performances of experimental theatre, presented by Mohammedally Al-Hashemi and Malachi Pullar-Latchman. This show offers audiences a unique opportunity to witness the interplay between structure and spontaneity in live performance.

28th August - Again & Again. Written by and starring Mohammedally Al-Hashemi, the only person to know the script. The other actor has no script and responds of their own accord. A looping duologue scene where a man is repeatedly broken up with by his girlfriend, reliving the moment and given a new chance each time to desperately save the relationship.

30th August- The Decay Of Writing. Written by Molly Rose Treves. A script that the whole cast has never read before and an invitation to improvise beyond the text and explore character and motivation in real-time.

Caught In The Act challenges traditional boundaries by inviting actors to navigate the delicate balance between adhering to a script and abandoning it altogether. Throughout the show, performers rely on instinct and creativity to drive the narrative, pushing the limits of what live theatre can be. Each performance promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, shaped in real time by the choices and impulses of its extraordinary cast.

This innovative approach ensures that no two shows are the same, making each night an unrepeatable exploration of storytelling and improvisation. Audiences are encouraged to engage with the unpredictability of the moment, witnessing theatre that is as much about the process as the outcome.

Tickets: £15.00, concession £10.00, feeling generous £20.00

A The Poet presents Poetry & Me Live

29 August at 7.30 pm

Script Library

Poetry & Me is an evening of live poetry and conversations brought to you by A The Poet, an award-winning spoken word poet.

A The Poet hosts a variety of poets from across the world as they share their journey into writing. She explores their writing techniques, the way they get over writer's block and what initially brought them to poetry.

Expect to be inspired and entertained by amazing spoken word poets and writers. Their journeys are not the same but they all share a passion for storytelling!

Open Mic slots will be available at the end of the evening, please provide your name when checking in with one of the Poetry & Me Team.

Tickets: £15.00, concession £10.00, feeling generous £20.00

New Earth Festival presents Twisted Roots Festival

3 & 4 September at 7.30 pm

Studio

Over two nights, seven British East and Southeast Asian (BESEA) artists will showcase work-in-progress extracts, a result of their involvement in New Earth Theatre's 30th Anniversary Incubator.

All pieces incorporate an ESEA heritage performance artform into a contemporary British theatre context. They have been developed in collaboration with seven venues across the country to provide this cohort of BESEA artists with support to develop their practice.

The artist sharing their work are:

Aya Nakamura with Akutagawa hosted by Camden People's Theatre

Alisha + Alysha with Mahsuri hosted by New Diorama Theatre

Dragonboiz (cabaret collective) hosted by Pleasance Theatre

Jasmine Teo with Ahma and Louise hosted by Mercury Theatre

Crossroads (Grace Waga Glevey, Yanni Ng, and Haley Yiu) with Pamana hosted by The Sheffield Theatre

Lumen Hirata Smith, Isabella So, and Georgia Murphy with Not That Asian hosted by Contact Manchester

Phoebe Chan with Drifting 漂浮 hosted by Theatre in the Mill

Tickets: £10.00, concessions £5.00, feeling generous £15.00

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds