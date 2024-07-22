British Youth Music Theatre's UNBOUND Comes to the Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British Youth Musical Theatre will present a brand-new musical exploring community and what it is to belong. The debut stage musical by Matthew Harvey, Unbound is set to an 80's fueled pop-rock score and features big choruses, big hair and big magic.

BYMT present a brand-new musical exploring community and what it is to belong. The debut stage musical by Matthew Harvey, UNBOUND is set to an 80's fueled pop-rock score and features big choruses, big hair and big magic. Through BYMT's partnerships with local schools, the production includes two young people from Birmingham, as part of a cast brought together from across the UK.

Home-schooled Iris has finally convinced her mother to let her attend Black Lake High. Ready for an ‘ordinary' life of friends, parties and school spirit, Iris' world is turned upside down when she unknowingly frees an ancient witch and finds herself part of the coven. Will Iris' newfound powers help her win over her new classmates, or spell disaster for the town of Beggars Hollow?

Writer/composer Matthew Harvey was a finalist in the 2021 Stiles and Drew Best New Song Prize for The Road from his musical Now or Never (a song cycle created during the pandemic inspired by theatre's resilience during lockdown), a recipient of the MGCfutures Bursary, and Associate Artist at The Barn Theatre. He is joined by Director Sarah Schostack (Spin, Edinburgh Fringe/Arcola) and Choreographer Steven Moore (Urinetown the Musical, Lost Nation Theater).

Matthew Harvey, writer/composer: "I couldn't be more excited to be working with BYMT to bring Unbound to life this summer. As a composer, seeing BYMT lead the charge to develop and nurture new musical theatre fills me with hope for the future.

Unbound is what happens when you combine Stranger Things, Stephen King, Hocus Pocus and an 80's rock band. I hope audiences will enjoy watching the show as much as I've enjoyed writing it. With the help of our nearly 40-strong cast of talented young people and live rock band, I hope we can bring some magic, both literal and figurative, to the stage in Birmingham."

Written and composed by Matthew Harvey, directed by Sarah Schostack and choreography by Steven Moore, Unbound will be in Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio from 16 to 18 August.

Tickets can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

