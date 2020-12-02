Branding Studio Jiksaw Partners With Top UK Comedy Agencies

Jiksaw (jiksaw.com), a London-based design studio, has teamed up with some of the UK's biggest comedy agencies to provide a springboard to twenty-four up-and-coming comics looking to bounce back in 2021.

Throughout December, Jiksaw will invite the selected comics to its studio with Covid-19 guidelines being adhered to. Jiksaw will be offering new press shots and branding advice, helping comics refresh their profiles in anticipation of comedy venues and tour circuits returning to normality in 2021.

Each act will also be highlighted as a featured artist by Jiksaw and profiled in an Instagram-hosted Advent calendar via @jiksaw_gram. Using the hashtag #facesofcomedy, Jiksaw is aiming to fill our feeds with laughter, showcase each act, and highlight the many people from the comedy industry affected by Covid-19.

2020 has been a tough gig. All of the featured acts unfortunately have had public performances derailed and many relied on exposure from Edinburgh festival which was itself cancelled due to the pandemic and its restrictions.

Aemen Sukkar, Managing Director at Jiksaw, comments:

"It's been a tough year for our industry as a whole, with comedians being some of the hardest hit. We usually start to wind down in the studio mid-November to begin the design of our client Christmas gift, but we decided to put that tradition to one side and leap into 2021 with optimism. We weren't expecting such a huge response which I guess highlights the need for the industry to come together."

Acclaimed UK stand up comic, Jack Dee comments:

"Obviously I'm a gift to photographers anyway but even so, Aemen does a great job".

Stephanie Moore, Comedy Agent at United Agents, comments:

"I love working with Jiksaw - they have a real talent and passion for what they do and are always supporting our new comedy talent. This is a great opportunity for our up-and-coming comics who cannot wait to start gigging again, to do so with some sexy new pictures!"

